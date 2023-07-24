ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Japan immigration

Japan to expand job opportunities for foreign vocational students

Move motivated by concern over worker shortage

Overseas students at Japanese schools attend a jobs fair. (Photo by Takaki Kashiwabara)
EUGENE LANG, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- The Japanese government is planning to allow overseas students at certain vocational schools here to seek employment in areas outside their focus of studies in an attempt to secure badly needed manpower.

Current Ministry of Justice guidelines say vocational school students must take jobs that have a considerable degree of relevance with their majors. The ministry will revise this as early as autumn so that students attending institutions certified by the education ministry will be treated like foreign graduates from Japanese universities and free to take a wider variety of jobs. About 300 out of 2,800 schools nationwide are expected to fall under this category.

