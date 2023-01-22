Japan weighs longer stays for world's elite college graduates

TOKYO -- Graduates of the world's top universities will be allowed to stay in Japan for up to two years to look for jobs, up from the current 90 days, under a rule change being considered by the government, Nikkei has learned.

This is one of several revisions to residency qualifications on the table as Japan moves to increase skilled foreigners working in the country. The new rules are expected to be formally adopted as early as next month after receiving approval from relevant cabinet ministers.