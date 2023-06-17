On topic: Japan joins Asia race for global talent

Prompted by its labor shortage, Japan is making it easier for foreigners to work in the country and even gain permanent residency. By doing so, it is joining an Asiawide race for talent. Here's a selection of stories that show how Japan, Singapore and other countries aim to make themselves more alluring destinations.

For Japan to attract the best from abroad, experts say, it needs better pay and a welcoming culture. © Illustration by Hiroko Oshima

The world's third-largest economy is becoming more serious about accepting foreign workers. Yet various factors -- the country's sluggish wage growth, its stifling corporate culture, Asian peers' new visa programs and rising pay levels in emerging economies -- pose challenges to Japan's efforts. Read more.

Japan is looking to make it easier for talented foreign workers to start a business in the country. (Photo by Azusa Kawakami)

There is also a global battle for bright, entrepreneurial minds, which Japan will wage by relaxing rules for foreigners seeking startup visas. The relaxation would include allowing private companies to handle part of the screening process. Read more.

In another move to lure world-class talent, the government is now allowing highly skilled professionals to obtain permanent residency after a single year, down from three. Read more.

Japan will also expand the range of foreign workers eligible to stay in the country. It will do so by loosening the terms of the "specified skilled worker" visa. By giving more workers a path to job security and even residency, Japan aims to stem a potential exodus from the current program. Read more.

As for Singapore, it will usher in new rules to ensure that its foreign workers, who make up about a quarter of the city's population, complement the state's workforce. The government will introduce a points-based assessment system as it moves to favor workers who can fill one of 27 specific jobs. Read more.

Right next door, Malaysia has overhauled its visa application system to attract top workers in sectors like finance and energy. In some sectors, it promises to deliver visas in five working days, down from three months. Read more.

Australia is also joining the global competition for highly skilled professionals by changing its immigration policy for the first time in a decade, with the first step set to be taken next month -- ensuring higher pay for newly arriving temporary visa holders. Read more.