ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Japan immigration

Shorthanded Japan restarts skills tests for foreign workers

Foreign workers left high and dry in Japan's coronavirus economy

On Japan's rough seas, Indonesian rookie fishermen dream big

Japan's foreign work force hit by 'coronavirus cuts'

Japan immigration

Tokyo fires up plans to scout Hong Kong talent for financial hub

But to be international business center, Japan needs access to China market

Can Tokyo replace Hong Kong and Singapore as Asia's financial hub? Analysts list the many reforms the city must undertake to be able to compete.   © Kyodo
SHOTARO MIYASAKA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Plans to boost Tokyo's status as an international financial center moved forward Friday with a draft proposal from the ruling party, but attracting Hong Kong talent looking to leave the territory may prove to be a challenge.

"It's important for us to revive Tokyo as a finance center," said Seiji Kihara, a member of the Liberal Democratic Party's economic growth strategy group that outlined the plan. The recommendations include relaxing banking regulations and encouraging greater focus on environmental, social and governance factors.

Kihara specifically noted the situation in Hong Kong, where national security legislation is set to be imposed by Beijing. This came a day after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Japan will continue to welcome "foreign talent with specialized and technical abilities, including from Hong Kong."

Promoting the capital as an international financial hub was a plank in the LDP platform in last year's upper house election. The Chinese security legislation is expected by many to reduce the freedoms that made Hong Kong attractive to global banking groups, potentially creating an opening that Japan can capitalize on.

But "if Japan wants to make use of financial talent from Hong Kong, it will need to build a financial system that is closely tied to mainland China's," said Minoru Nogimori of the Japan Research Institute.

"Hong Kong developed as a financial center because it was a gateway to the closed-off Chinese market," he said. "If Japan can't replicate the benefits of that ideal position, then people won't come."

One option, Nogimori suggested, is a stock market link similar to the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect program. The program, launched in 2014, allows investors to trade shares in each market through local brokers and clearing houses.

Nogimori also pointed to competition from Singapore, which beats Tokyo as a currency market.

"Reform of the domestic stock market will be needed to win out over Singapore," he said. This includes a strategy to encourage listings by foreign companies, which Nogimori suggested are turned off by a screening process that is overly strict and detailed.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Friday that "we will continue to consider what we can do" to bring in highly skilled workers from Hong Kong and elsewhere.

"We will coordinate with relevant agencies to actively promote" bringing in foreign talent "from a medium- to long-term perspective," said Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

The LDP proposal also recommends more firmly establishing new work styles such as telecommuting, in light of their broader use during the coronavirus outbreak, and touches on digital topics including fifth-generation wireless technology.

A full version, to be incorporated into the government's economic and fiscal management and reform policies due out in July, will be released this month.

A poll last month, when the national security legislation was announced, by Hong Kong newspaper Ming Pao found that 37.2% of respondents were considering moving abroad. The U.K. and Taiwan, which have particularly deep ties with the territory, have offered support to would-be emigrants.

Read Next

Latest On Japan immigration

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close