Vietnamese trainee acquitted in Japan of abandoning stillborn twins

TOKYO -- A Vietnamese woman accused of abandoning the bodies of her stillborn twins was acquitted in Japan on Friday, in a case that highlighted what her supporters say is the darker side of the country's de facto foreign labor program.

Le Thi Thuy Linh, 24, was arrested in November 2020 while working as a "technical intern" in the southern Japanese prefecture of Kumamoto. After giving birth to stillborn boys, she put their bodies into a cardboard box, sealing it with duct tape and placing it on a shelf in her room. The point of legal dispute had been whether she had left the bodies without burial.