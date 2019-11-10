In pictures: Japan's Emperor Naruhito's enthronement parade

TOKYO -- A crowd of around119,000 people gathered Sunday to hail Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako as they took part in an enthronement parade that was delayed by a strong typhoon in October.

Naruhito ascended the throne in May, after his father, Emperor Akihito, became the first Japanese emperor to abdicate in more than 200 years.

Naruhito's enthronement ceremony was held in October.

Below are photographs from the ceremony and related events.

(Photo by Akira Kodaka)

A boy waves a Japanese flag as people wait for the start of the parade held to celebrate the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito in Tokyo.

(Photo by Keiichiro Sato)

A women goes through a security check ahead of the parade.

(Photo by Masaru shioyama)

A dog is decked out in a paper fan near the parade route.

(Photo by Kai Fujii)

The emperor and empress stand at the entrance to the Imperial Palace before the enthronement parade.

(Photo by Masayuki Terasawa)

The emperor and empress leave the Imperial Palace.

(Photo by Akira Kodaka)

The Imperial motorcade makes its way along the parade route.

(Photo by Akira Kodaka)

The Imperial couple smiles to well-wishers on the street.

(Photo by Hiroyuki Yamamoto)

People watch the Imperial procession on a large-screen TV in Tokyo.

© Kyodo

People wave flags as they wait for the emperor and empress to pass.

© Reuters

The emperor and empress wave as they move along the parade route.

(Pool Photo)

The Imperial couple arrives at Akasaka Palace.