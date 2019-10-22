In pictures: Japan's enthronement ceremony for Emperor Naruhito

TOKYO -- Japan's Emperor Naruhito formally proclaimed his accession to the throne on Tuesday as 2,000 guests from 180 countries and international organizations attended the ceremony.

He promised to act in accordance with the constitution and fulfill his duties as the symbol of the nation and the unity of the Japanese people.

He is also the symbol of Japan's new era: Reiwa.

Below are photographs of scenes from the ceremony and related events.

(Photo by Wataru Ito)

A guard stands watch outside the Imperial Palace on enthronement day.

© Reuters

A guard stands in a security booth outside the palace.

© Getty Images

People gather outside the palace early in the hope of getting a glimpse of the emperor before his formal enthronement.

(Photo by Masayuki Terazawa)

Emperor Naruhito arrives at the palace on the morning of his official enthronement.

(Photo by Wataru Ito)

Japan's Empress Masako arrives at the palace for her husband's formal enthronement.

(Pool photo)

Rain greets Crown Prince Akishino, right, and Crown Princess Kiko, second from right, as they arrive at the palace for the enthronement ceremony.

(Photo by Tomohide Yamaguchi)

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives at the site of the enthronement ceremony, where he later congratulated the emperor and joined a chorus of cheers with other guests.

(Pool photo)

Emperor Naruhito is seen before conducting enthronement rituals known as "Sokuirei-Tojitsu-Kashikodokoro-Omae-no-Gi."

(Pool photo)

Japan's Empress Masako is followed by attendants before conducting enthronement rituals.

(Pool photo / Getty Images)

Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at the palace for the enthronement ceremony.

© Getty Images

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam arrives at the palace for the ceremony.

© Getty Images

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan arrives at the palace for the enthronement ceremony.

(Photo by Kosaku Mimura)

After a rain-filled morning, a blue sky emerges over the palace on the day of the enthronement ceremony.

(Pool photo)

Emperor Naruhito formally proclaims his accession to the throne at his enthronement ceremony.

(Pool photo)

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe bows as Emperor Naruhito speaks at the enthronement ceremony.

(Pool photo)

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shouts "banzai!" in front of Emperor Naruhito at the enthronement ceremony.

(Pool photo)

Emperor Naruhito looks on as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe cheers him on with shouts of "banzai!"

(Pool photo)

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and other guests shout "banzai!" as Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako look on.

© Reuters

People celebrate the news of Emperor Naruhito's enthronement outside the palace.

© Reuters

A crowd gathers outside the palace hoping to see the new emperor depart after his enthronement.

(Pool photo)

Empress Masako leaves as the ceremony comes to a close.

(Pool photo)

The ceremony over, Emperor Naruhito leaves with the help of an attendant.