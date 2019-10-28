'Be thankful' for tech giants like Google, Uniqlo's Yanai advises

TOKYO -- A regulatory backlash against Google, Facebook and other internet giants would have "devastating consequences" for free competition, Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing's CEO Tadashi Yanai warned on Monday.

Many point fingers at Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon, collectively known as GAFA, "as a threat to the world," Yanai told the Nikkei Global Management Forum. "But I tend to disagree with this kind of criticism, because these businesses easily went beyond the framework of national boundaries."

They offer "infrastructure," he said, and companies that benefit from their services "need to be thankful."

Yanai and a host of other high-profile business leaders gathered at the annual conference to discuss the trends reshaping our world.

The Uniqlo boss drew a distinction between universal standards and national ones.

"Rules and regulations that are viable across the world are needed, but regulations that are only for the sake of your own country's interest are no longer needed," Yanai said. "Hegemony and conflict would lead to devastating consequences, and all the business leaders need to be vocal that this is very dangerous."

His remarks come as Fast Retailing continues to expand its global footprint. The company recently opened its first store in India, its 24th overseas market. The group operates more than 2,000 Uniqlo stores worldwide.

Yanai added that companies need to work to "turn challenges into opportunities," echoing the sentiment of an earlier speaker, Nestle Chairman Emeritus Peter Brabeck-Letmathe.

Though today's disruptive technologies and social challenges may appear daunting, Brabeck-Letmathe insisted that "changes bring opportunities." His speech focused on aging populations -- a problem Japan knows all too well -- and the role nutrition can play to mitigate the impact.

"We have a population that is going to grow older and older. This requires a health care system that is much better adapted to the needs of the elderly," Brabeck-Letmathe said.

He stressed that proper nutrition is critical for healthy aging and said it is up to food manufacturers, like Nestle, to develop products that will help keep brain cells active in old age and combat diseases such as cancer. Big data, he suggested, will eventually allow the industry to "personalize nutrition" to meet the unique needs of each individual.

Brabeck-Letmathe led the Nestle Group from 1997 to 2008, when he stepped aside as CEO and remained chairman of the board of Nestle SA. Today, the company's focus on nutrition coincides with growing consumer awareness of how corporations approach environmental and social issues.

Alan Parker, chairman and founder of public relations company Brunswick Group, touched on this in a separate panel discussion. "Social issues that companies were told to stay away from are now being brought to companies," Parker said. "Corporations around the world are being asked: 'Are you part of the problem or part of the solution?'"

The discussion explored the many ways technology is changing the world and business as we know it, and how companies can keep up. Japanese participants argued that disruptive players like U.S. ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies are here to stay despite questions of profitability and high valuations.

"Lines between industries will blur and disappear," said Kuniharu Nakamura, chairman of conglomerate Sumitomo Corp. "Uber faces lots of restrictive [rules] in Japan but is penetrating in many parts of the world. The industry does not belong to incumbent automotive companies."

The business model of carrying passengers from point A to point B is nothing new, Nakamura said. But he said technology creates "more convenience" for users and overcomes "some of the pain points," adding, "That is a viable business."

Hiroshi Komiyama, chairman of think tank Mitsubishi Research Institute, urged Japanese companies to invest more at home. "There is no innovation" in Japan, he said, pointing to the country's lack of comparable companies to Uber or leaders in areas like renewable energy. "Companies need to explore their core businesses but always have to work on new businesses."

The U.S.-China trade war was another key issue raised during the forum. Arun M. Kumar, chairman and CEO of KPMG India, highlighted the growing clout of companies in the Indo-pacific region. "The recalibration of trade relations is creating new opportunities for countries in this region," he said, noting how American companies are shifting their manufacturing capacity to "less exposed geographies like Vietnam, India, Malaysia and Bangladesh."

"Export dependent economies like Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand will also stand to gain from the recent shift in trade equations with the U.S.," he added.

This year's Global Management Forum -- jointly hosted by Nikkei, IMD and Harvard Business School -- focuses on how executives around the world are navigating the trade war, Brexit and other upheavals. The lineup of speakers also includes Nicolas Baretzki, CEO of Montblanc International, Tan Hooi Ling, co-founder of Singaporean ride-hailer Grab, and Christophe Weber, president and CEO of Takeda Pharmaceutical.

