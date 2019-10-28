'Changes bring opportunities,' Nestle chairman emeritus says

TOKYO -- Though today's disruptive technologies and social challenges may appear daunting, "changes bring opportunities," Nestle Chairman Emeritus Peter Brabeck-Letmathe assured a conference in Tokyo on Monday, where executives gathered to discuss the trends now reshaping our world.

"We have a population that is going to grow older and older. This requires a health care system that is much better adapted to the needs of the elderly," Brabeck-Letmathe said. He was speaking at the Nikkei Global Management Forum, which kicked off on Monday and runs through Tuesday.

Brabeck-Letmathe stressed that proper nutrition is critical for healthy aging and said it is up to food manufacturers, like Nestle, to develop products that will help keep brain cells active in old age and combat diseases such as cancer. Big data, he suggested, will eventually allow the industry to "personalize nutrition" to meet the unique needs of each individual.

Brabeck-Letmathe led the Nestle Group from 1997 to 2008, first as CEO until 2005, and then as chairman and CEO. In April 2008, he stepped aside as CEO and remained chairman of the board of Nestle SA.

Nestle's focus on nutrition also comes at a time when consumers are increasingly conscious of how companies approach environmental and social issues.

Alan Parker, chairman and founder of public relations company Brunswick Group, touched on this in a panel discussion after Brabeck-Letmathe's speech. "Social issues that companies were told to stay away from are now being brought to companies," Parker said. "Corporations around the world are being asked: 'Are you part of problem or part of solution?'"

The discussion explored the many ways technology is changing the world and business as we know it, and how companies can keep up. Japanese participants argued that disruptive players like U.S. ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies are here to stay despite questions of profitability and high valuations.

From left: Lionel Barber, editor-in-chief of the Financial Times; Alan Parker, chairman and founder of Brunswick; Kuniharu Nakamura, chairman of Sumitomo; and Hiroshi Komiyama, chairman of the Mitsubishi Research Institute discuss the next paradigm shift in global business. (Photo by Karina Nooka)

"Lines between industries will blur and disappear," said Kuniharu Nakamura, chairman of conglomerate Sumitomo Corp. "Uber faces lots of restrictive [rules] in Japan but is penetrating in many parts of the world. The industry does not belong to incumbent automotive companies."

The business model of carrying passengers from point A to point B is nothing new, Nakamura said. But he said technology creates "more convenience" for users and overcomes "some of the pain points," adding, "That is a viable business."

Hiroshi Komiyama, chairman of think tank Mitsubishi Research Institute, urged Japanese companies to invest more at home. "There is no innovation" in Japan, he said, pointing to the country's lack of comparable companies to Uber or leaders in areas like renewable energy. "Companies need to explore their core businesses but always have to work on new businesses."

This year's Global Management Forum -- jointly hosted by Nikkei, IMD and Harvard Business School -- focuses on how executives around the world are navigating the U.S.-China trade war, Brexit and other uncertainties. The lineup of speakers also includes Tadashi Yanai, the CEO of Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing, and Tan Hooi Ling, co-founder of Singaporean ride-hailer Grab.

Find out more about the event here.