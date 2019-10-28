ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginTry 3 months for $9
Management Forum 2019

Food can help societies age gracefully: Nestle chairman emeritus

Executives discuss trade war, Brexit and other upheavals at Nikkei forum

WATARU SUZUKI and MITSURU OBE, Nikkei staff writers
Nestle Chairman Emeritus Peter Brabeck-Letmathe speaks at the 21st Nikkei Global Management Forum on Oct. 28 in Tokyo. (Photo by Arisa Moriyama)

TOKYO -- "Changes bring opportunities," Nestle Chairman Emeritus Peter Brabeck-Letmathe told a conference in Tokyo on Monday, summing up the dramatic transformations now reshaping the world -- from digital technology to increased human longevity.

"We have a population that is going to grow older and older. This requires a health care system that is much better adapted to the needs of the elderly," Brabeck-Letmathe said. He was speaking at the Nikkei Global Management Forum, which kicked off on Monday and runs through Tuesday.

Brabeck-Letmathe stressed that proper nutrition is critical for healthy aging and said it is up to food manufacturers, like Nestle, to develop products that will help keep brain cells active in old age and combat diseases such as cancer. Big data, he suggested, will eventually allow the industry to "personalize nutrition" to meet the unique needs of each individual.

Brabeck-Letmathe led the Nestle Group from 1997 to 2008, first as CEO until 2005, and then as chairman and CEO. In April 2008, he stepped aside as CEO and remained chairman of the board of Nestle SA.

This year's Global Management Forum -- jointly hosted by Nikkei, IMD and Harvard Business School -- focuses on how executives around the world are navigating the U.S.-China trade war, Brexit and other uncertainties. The lineup of speakers also includes Tadashi Yanai, the CEO of Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing, and Tan Hooi Ling, co-founder of Singaporean ride-hailer Grab.

Find out more about the event here.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media