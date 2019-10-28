Food can help societies age gracefully: Nestle chairman emeritus

TOKYO -- "Changes bring opportunities," Nestle Chairman Emeritus Peter Brabeck-Letmathe told a conference in Tokyo on Monday, summing up the dramatic transformations now reshaping the world -- from digital technology to increased human longevity.

"We have a population that is going to grow older and older. This requires a health care system that is much better adapted to the needs of the elderly," Brabeck-Letmathe said. He was speaking at the Nikkei Global Management Forum, which kicked off on Monday and runs through Tuesday.

Brabeck-Letmathe stressed that proper nutrition is critical for healthy aging and said it is up to food manufacturers, like Nestle, to develop products that will help keep brain cells active in old age and combat diseases such as cancer. Big data, he suggested, will eventually allow the industry to "personalize nutrition" to meet the unique needs of each individual.

Brabeck-Letmathe led the Nestle Group from 1997 to 2008, first as CEO until 2005, and then as chairman and CEO. In April 2008, he stepped aside as CEO and remained chairman of the board of Nestle SA.

This year's Global Management Forum -- jointly hosted by Nikkei, IMD and Harvard Business School -- focuses on how executives around the world are navigating the U.S.-China trade war, Brexit and other uncertainties. The lineup of speakers also includes Tadashi Yanai, the CEO of Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing, and Tan Hooi Ling, co-founder of Singaporean ride-hailer Grab.

Find out more about the event here.