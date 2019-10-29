Grab expects Southeast Asia digital economy to 'triple by 2025'

TOKYO -- In seven years, Singapore's Grab has emerged as a force in Southeast Asian transportation, but the ride hailer's co-founder believes the true potential of the market is only just coming into view.

Tan Hooi Ling, speaking at the Nikkei Global Management Forum on Tuesday, said the region's "digital economy is going to triple by 2025." On the second and final day of the annual event -- which brought international business leaders together to discuss ways to navigate today's uncertain global economy -- Tan joined a lineup of high-profile guests including Barclays CEO Jes Staley and Takeda Pharmaceutical CEO Christophe Weber.

Since its establishment as a ride-sharing application in 2012, Grab has steadily positioned itself to capitalize on Southeast Asia's growth, adding a host of new services. Today, it is touted as a "super app," offering everything from rides and food deliveries to e-payments in one place.

Tan noted that Southeast Asia is a diverse region as well as a young one, with an average age of just 30 and more mobile phones than bank accounts. "Where others see chaos, we see opportunity," she said.

"We use technology to unlock the potential of Southeast Asia in ways that have not been done before," Tan said. And she stressed that it is not doing it alone: Grab is backed by SoftBank Group and has formed strategic partnerships with Toyota Motor and Honda Motor.

Earlier on Tuesday, Barclays' Staley weighed in on how the U.S.-China trade conflict is creating challenges for companies in Europe.

Barclays CEO Jes Staley, right, speaks with Financial Times Editor-in-chief Lionel Barber.

"You've got five big tech companies in the U.S., then you've got five major U.S. banks that dominate the global capital market," he said. "What does that mean in terms of geopolitical competition? Will the rest of the world, will the U.K., will Europe, be at one level forced to pick a side? That would be a pretty uncomfortable place for everybody to be in. That's a possibility."

Staley also warned of uncertainty stemming from central banks' rush to cut interest rates to ultralow levels. "The transmission mechanism of dropping interest rates to generate economic growth is running out of steam," he said.

"If the current monetary policy is going to be a contributor to sustained economic growth, it's got to be matched by more growth-oriented fiscal policy in Europe and UK."

Takeda's Weber also expressed concern about the trade war, even though Japan's largest drugmaker has yet to feel significant effects. "This is something we are closely looking at," Weber said. At Takeda, one factory supplies a given medicine worldwide. "If the world is starting to bifurcate, it will complicate our life a lot."

Still, despite the hazy global outlook, Weber is pressing ahead with a major international expansion drive. The company is preparing a flurry of product launches in China, he told the forum.

Takeda Pharmaceutical President and CEO Christophe Weber shares the company's big plans for China. (Photo by Arisa Moriyama)

"We are planning to launch more than 10 new medicines in the next three years in China," Weber revealed. "There is a huge evolution going on" in China's health care industry in terms of approvals for innovative medicines, he added.

Weber presided over one of the largest acquisitions ever in the pharmaceutical industry, when Takeda completed its roughly $60 billion purchase of Irish peer Shire earlier this year.

"We think speed matters a lot," Weber said, noting that "the pharmaceutical market is growing very fast in China, in emerging countries and in the United States." The faster a drugmaker can bring unique products to the marketplace, the higher the profit margin will be, giving the company more resources to spend on further research and development -- a virtuous cycle.

That is crucial at a time when drugmakers face skyrocketing investments in research and development.

Weber said that Takeda will focus on fewer diseases and accelerate product launches through partnerships with various outside organizations, including technology companies and academia. "We don't mind products coming from our own research lab or externally. This is a new mindset of partnering," Weber said, adding that his company has forged 200 collaborative research arrangements in the last four years in and outside Japan.