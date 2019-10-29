Takeda to launch over 10 new drugs in China in next 3 years: CEO

TOKYO -- Takeda Pharmaceutical is preparing a flurry of product launches in China, CEO Christophe Weber said on Tuesday, as Japan's largest drugmaker continues a global push despite an uncertain economic outlook and the U.S.-China trade war.

"We are planning to launch more than 10 new medicines in the next three years in China," Weber told the Nikkei Global Management Forum on Tuesday, the second and final day of the event. "There is a huge evolution going on" in China's health care industry in terms of approvals for innovative medicines, Weber added.

He did express caution about the trade war, even though Takeda has yet to feel significant effects. "This is something we are closely looking at," Weber said. At Takeda, one factory supplies a given medicine worldwide. "If the world is starting to bifurcate, it will complicate our life a lot."

Weber presided over one of the largest acquisitions ever in the pharmaceutical industry, when Takeda completed its roughly $60 billion purchase of Irish peer Shire earlier this year.

"We think speed matters a lot," Weber said, noting that "the pharmaceutical market is growing very fast in China, in emerging countries and in the United States." The faster a drugmaker can bring unique products to the marketplace, the higher the profit margin will be, giving the company more resources to spend on further research and development -- a virtuous cycle.

That is crucial at a time when drugmakers face skyrocketing investments in research and development.

Weber said that Takeda will focus on fewer diseases and accelerate product launches through partnerships with various outside organizations, including technology companies and academia. "We don't mind products coming from our own research lab or externally. This is a new mindset of partnering," Weber said, adding that his company has forged 200 collaborative research arrangements in the last four years in and outside Japan.

Disruptive technologies are a recurring theme at this year's Nikkei forum, where other Day 2 speakers include Barclays Group CEO Jes Staley, Twitter CFO Ned Segal and Grab co-founder Tan Hooi Ling.