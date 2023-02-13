Adani retains astronomical valuation even after stock market rout

TOKYO -- In recent weeks, the financial world has been transfixed by the stock-market collapse of India's Adani Group. Following a scathing report by U.S. short seller Hindenburg Research, companies in Gautam Adani's conglomerate have lost around half their value -- more than $110 billion.

But even after the fall, Adani companies remain richly valued according to traditional stock-market measures, with price-to-earnings ratios that are far higher -- sometimes several times higher -- than many of India's or the world's most high-powered businesses.