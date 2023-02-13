ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
The Adani Group has accumulated debts of $30 billion as it became a central player in India's push to develop world-class infrastructure. The worry for analysts is how much of that debt has been secured with shares.   © EPA/Jiji
Market Spotlight

Adani retains astronomical valuation even after stock market rout

Indian conglomerate trades at higher price-earnings multiple than Apple or Amazon

SAYAN CHAKRABORTY, Nikkei staff writer | India

TOKYO -- In recent weeks, the financial world has been transfixed by the stock-market collapse of India's Adani Group. Following a scathing report by U.S. short seller Hindenburg Research, companies in Gautam Adani's conglomerate have lost around half their value -- more than $110 billion.

But even after the fall, Adani companies remain richly valued according to traditional stock-market measures, with price-to-earnings ratios that are far higher -- sometimes several times higher -- than many of India's or the world's most high-powered businesses.

Read Next

Latest On Market Spotlight

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close