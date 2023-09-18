ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Country Garden Holdings reported over 3 billion yuan in net foreign exchange loss, contributing to a record half-year net loss of 48.93 billion yuan. (NIKKEI montage/Source photos by Reuters)
Market Spotlight

China's top developers lost close to $3bn due to weakened yuan

U.S.-dollar indebted Evergrande, Sunac and Country Garden head the list

KENJI KAWASE, Nikkei Asia chief business news correspondent | China

HONG KONG -- Top mainland Chinese property developers recorded close to $3 billion in foreign exchange losses, mainly on their U.S.-dollar borrowings during the first half of the year as the yuan dropped further against the greenback, adding pressure to their struggle to secure cash to service mounting debts.

The aggregate net foreign exchange losses for 24 of the top 30 mainland listed Chinese developers by contracted sales before the COVID crackdown in 2020 totaled 21.25 billion yuan ($2.75 billion) for the first six months of this year, according to research by Nikkei Asia.

Read Next

Latest On Market Spotlight

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more