Japan's office towers and other pieces of commercial real estate have more stable occupancy rates and profitability compared with those in other APAC countries.   © Getty Images
Foreign investors flock to Japan to buy warehouses and offices

Low borrowing costs stand out amid 'higher for longer' interest rates elsewhere

MITSURU OBE, Nikkei Asia chief business news correspondent | Japan

TOKYO -- Foreign real estate buyers are turning to Japan as an investment haven, hunting for properties like logistics facilities and offices while taking advantage of the country's low interest rates to finance their purchases.

The opportunity in warehouses and other storage spaces has been created by tighter restrictions on delivery drivers' working hours, a coming change intended to safeguard safety and health. Office buildings have benefited as Japanese workers have largely returned to the office.

