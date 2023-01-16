Foreign investors rush back to Chinese stocks despite worries

HONG KONG -- Foreign investors have stepped up their purchases of Chinese stocks in 2023 as a weekslong share-market rally in the world's second-largest economy forces fund managers to retreat from bearish positions.

In the first nine trading days of the new year, foreign investors bought a net 64 billion yuan ($9.5 billion) of Chinese stocks via the trading link between the mainland and Hong Kong. That compares with only 90 billion yuan in net purchases for all of 2022, which was the lowest figure since 2017.