SINGAPORE/JAKARTA -- The stock prices of Southeast Asian tech stars have diverged greatly this year as investors flock to companies that have cut costs and shun those with costly growth plans.

Nasdaq-listed Grab Holdings' shares have been boosted by quarterly results that suggest they are on their way to becoming profitable. But New York-listed Sea's shares recorded their biggest single-day plunge after the e-commerce giant said it had plans to "ramp up" investments that could result in losses.