TOKYO -- It used to take several months at least for the dollar-yen exchange rate to move 10 yen. Nowadays, such a swing can happen within days.

In Tokyo, the dollar has skidded more than 6% from 139.18 yen on July 14 to 130.40 yen on Aug. 2. The pullback came after the dollar's 21% surge against the Japanese currency between March and July.