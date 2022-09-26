ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
A Leapmotor C11: this year's IPO deal value in Hong Kong is expected to be boosted by Thursday's listing by the Chinese electric vehicle maker.   © Getty Images
Market Spotlight

Hong Kong IPOs suffer from business downturn and China tension

Fundraising at lowest since 2013 as lack of policy clarity hits market

ECHO WONG, Nikkei staff writer | Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong's largest initial public offering of the year this week is a welcome boost for the city but is unlikely to overcome the geopolitical tensions and lack of policy clarity that have deterred investment in what was once the world's largest IPO venue.

As of mid-September, the total IPO deal value in Hong Kong stood at only $7.77 billion, the lowest since 2013. That volume is expected to be boosted by Thursday's IPO from Leapmotor, which is likely to be the biggest public debut by a Chinese electric vehicle maker. But the $1.03 billion that the listing could raise is still overshadowed by the $6.23 billion IPO on the same bourse by Chinese tech company Kuaishou last year.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close