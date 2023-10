HONG KONG -- After nearly a year of calls with real estate agents, Ms. Chan was relieved to finally sell her 400-square-foot, top-floor apartment in Hong Kong's northern residential district of Yuen Long for 5.8 million Hong Kong dollars ($741,000) last month. But the markdown of 32% from when it was valued at its peak two years ago was a disappointment.

"The current market has brought me so much anxiety," Ms. Chan said.