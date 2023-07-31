ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Regulators are facing calls to investigate auditors and stock brokers that failed to spot Stark's questionable practices.
Market Spotlight

How Thailand's Stark covered up debt and losses at Vietnam wire maker

Regulators pressed to tighten rules on backdoor listings, earnings reports

FRANCESCA REGALADO, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- The accounting scandal at wire maker Stark, formerly one of Thailand's top 100 listed companies, did more than turn the company's shares into a penny stock. It spurred regulators to come up with new listing and reporting rules aimed at curbing backdoor listings in Thailand, the path Stark took to become a listed company.

Stark's trouble officially reached a critical point in March when the Stock Exchange of Thailand suspended the company's shares for missing the deadline to report its 2022 financial results. After a three-month pause, trading resumed for one month to give investors an opportunity to liquidate their Stark holdings.

