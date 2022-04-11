India's IPO market revives, but caution is the watchword

BANGALURU -- Bankers and venture capitalists haven't immediately been rejoicing at the three initial public offerings launched on Indian bourses in late March. The IPOs ended a drought of almost two months after apparel maker Vedant Fashions' 31.5 billion rupee ($415.4 million) public flotation in early February, but combined they totaled a modest 3.9 billion rupees. Last year's ebullience in India's primary markets has given way to caution.