Indonesia's rising appetite for online investment attracts scams

JAKARTA -- Indra Kesuma -- better known as Indra Kenz -- never seemed to run out of ideas for how to flaunt his newfound wealth, from parading luxury cars and expensive watches to showing off supposed new mansions and proposing to his girlfriend on a yacht.

Kesuma's meteoric rags-to-riches tale captivated millions in Indonesia who followed his exploits on TikTok and YouTube. The notoriety earned him the nicknames "Sultan of Medan" and "Crazy Rich Medan," the latter a reference to the popular 2018 film "Crazy Rich Asians" as well as the biggest city on Sumatra near where he grew up.