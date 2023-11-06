ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Manufacturing is widely considered to be one of the areas where Japan could best contribute to decarbonization. (Nikkei montage/Source photos by Reuters)
Market Spotlight

Japan's green transition bonds find 'more open-minded' investors

Economy ministry leads industrial decarbonization, confronts 'transition-washing' fears

MITSURU OBE, Nikkei Asia chief business news correspondent | Japan

TOKYO -- Transition bonds have been a niche financing tool for helping heavy industries transition to net-zero. This market will soon get a big boost from the Japanese government, which is preparing to issue the world's first sovereign transition bonds.

Over the next 10 years, the Japanese government is going to issue a total of 20 trillion yen ($133 billion) in transition bonds on the fledgling market, which has seen $7 billion raised since 2020. Japan hopes that what it calls "GX bonds" (green transformation bonds) will catalyze public and private spending worth as much as 150 trillion yen ($1 trillion) to realize the deployment of technologies such as hydrogen supply networks, carbon capture and utilization, synthetic fuels and small nuclear reactors. The total issue will exceed the primary market for corporate bonds and equities in Japan, which amounts to 15 trillion yen a year.

