The BOJ will release a quarterly update to economic projections among the nine board members after the policy meeting, which will give a clue to the BOJ's view on the durability of inflation. (Nikkei montage/Source photos by Suzu Takahashi and pool)
Market Spotlight

Japan yen poised for a big move as the BOJ discusses its next step

Policy meeting follows rate hikes by Indonesia and the Philippines

MITSURU OBE, Nikkei Asia chief business news correspondent | Japan

TOKYO -- The currency market is being compared to a hissing volcano ahead of a two-day meeting of Bank of Japan board members who have stubbornly kept the central bank's policy rate at less than zero while their peers around the world fight inflation by aggressively raising interest rates.

In the spotlight is the Japanese yen, which has spent the past month in a tight range between 148-150 to the dollar, just shy of a 33-year low of 151.90. Depending on what it decides at the meeting, which starts on Monday, the BOJ could cause the yen to swing or trigger a yen-supporting intervention by the Ministry of Finance.

