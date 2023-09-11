ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
In June, Mori Trust led by CEO Miwako Date bought a 49.9% stake in 245 Park Avenue, a 45-story commercial tower worth $2 billion, from SL Green Realty. (Nikkei montage/Source photos by Kyodo and Mori Trust)
Japanese investors buy New York office property despite risks

Weak yen fails to stop Japan Inc. from diving into U.S. commercial real estate

MITSURU OBE, Nikkei Asia chief business news correspondent | Japan

TOKYO -- Mori Trust, a Japanese real estate developer, is a relative newcomer to the U.S. market. But when it arrived, it did so with a splash. A willingness to take risks has become a hallmark of its chief executive, Miwako Date.

In June, Mori Trust bought a 49.9% stake in 245 Park Avenue, a 45-story commercial tower, from SL Green Realty for roughly 100 billion yen ($685 million). The deal grabbed the attention of market players due to its size and the property involved -- a full-block building next to Grand Central Terminal.

