ISTANBUL -- Has the Erdogan government done enough to snap Turkey out of its spiral of currency devaluation and soaring inflation? This is the central question for investors in the country, but after months of unpredictable and highly unorthodox policy moves, some market professionals have simply stopped trying to guess what happens next.
Market Spotlight
'Let's pray it holds': Turkey's lira gamble keeps investors guessing
New devaluation-protected savings products halt decline but inflation still a menace