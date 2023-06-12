ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Indonesia's massive supplies of nickel -- a key component in batteries -- are helping meet increasing global demand for electric vehicles. (Source photo by Reuters) 
Market Spotlight

Nickel surplus seen widening in 2023 as Indonesian output soars

EV batteries to lead demand growth; prices under pressure but still historically high

ERWIDA MAULIA, Nikkei staff writer | Indonesia

JAKARTA -- The global nickel supply is heading for a bigger surplus this year as more Indonesian smelters feeding EV battery and stainless steel industries come onstream, threatening to keep prices below the record highs of 2022.

Prices rose to new heights last year after Russia -- another major nickel producer -- invaded Ukraine, and on the back of rising demand for so-called Class 1 nickel used in electric vehicle batteries. Class 1 nickel has a higher purity than its Class 2 counterpart, which is commonly used in stainless steel production.

