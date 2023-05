MANILA -- When an army of online traders decided in 2021 to take on Wall Street hedge funds that had shorted shares of U.S. video game retailer GameStop, a man in Manila was monitoring the mayhem that followed: Philippine Stock Exchange chief executive Ramon Monzon.

Monzon is pushing to launch short-selling in the Philippine stock market to attract foreign money, but local regulators had raised several concerns, including fears of the wild price swings that were seen in the GameStop frenzy.