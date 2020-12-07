Retail investors help drive Pakistan market rebound

KARACHI -- The omens have not been promising for Pakistani stocks.

The economy is officially in recession for the first time in almost 70 years. The International Monetary Fund has suspended financial aid after the government fell behind on reforms. Double-digit rises in food prices are sparking street protests while opposition parties are showing rare unity to seek the ouster of the current government.

Yet despite the drumbeat of negative headlines, Pakistan's market bounced back faster than almost any other in Asia from the global sell-off early this year during a five-month bull run -- even posting a gain on June 29 when four gunmen launched a deadly attack on the exchange itself.

The market though has sputtered since September, but the benchmark KSE100 Index was up 56.1% from its March low as of Dec. 4. Average daily trading volumes reached 499 million shares in the April-June quarter compared with just 164 million last year.

Investors like Faiza Rizwan are a big part of the reason for the surge. Riwan, who runs a juice business from her home, boosted her stock holdings near the market's low point after Pakistan's central bank slashed its benchmark interest rate to 7% from 13.25% to combat the pandemic slowdown.

"If I had invested 100,000 rupees ($623) in national savings certificates, I would have earned only 3,800 rupees per month," she said. "But an investment of 75,000 rupees I made in March is now [worth] around 125,000 rupees."

Overall, retail investors put $73 million into the market in the first half of 2020, compared with just $14.1 million over the same period last year, according to Faisal Jawed Khan, head of equities at IGI Securities.

Taxes are another factor that has been driving interest in shares. In the past, many Pakistanis shied away from stocks in favor of investments less subject to government scrutiny.

But under IMF pressure, a drive to improve tax collections and an amnesty campaign has brought more Pakistanis within the tax net. These new taxpayers thus no longer have reason to avoid shares.

"Because businessmen have become [tax] filers, they have been able to invest," said AKY Securities broker Jibran Sarfraz, noting a rush of account openings by electronics and fabric traders. "Everything is official now."

AKY Securities broker Jibran Sarfraz says younger investors have been attracted to open accounts by the convenience of online trading. (Photo by Mifrah Haq)

According to figures compiled by Pakistan's Central Depository Co., the number of individual investors with registered accounts rose 9.4% in the year to Sept. 30 to reach 258,210. Safraz said his client base has doubled this year, with younger investors coming into the market attracted by the convenience of online trading.

"It has become so easy to open an account," he said.

An uptick in initial public offerings has been another draw. Three companies have listed so far since the Pakistan Stock Exchange's new fiscal year started in July and Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar predicted last month that the exchange will host a record 10 IPOs before the year ends.

Only one company listed during the year ended June 30 on the PSX, which is 40% by a Chinese consortium led by the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Local media have reported that a wind farm unit of state-owned China Three Gorges is set to debut as the first Chinese-controlled company on the PSX in 2021.

Many sectors have done well in the market's rebound from its March lows.

Dewan Cement, whose sales and profits have rebounded since the government introduced subsidies for the construction sector and launched a new program to support the building of low-cost homes in March, saw its shares rise as much as 255% from their low point of 4.71 Pakistani rupees. They closed at 9.71 rupees on Dec. 4.

The company is expected to supply most of the cement for the construction of the Diamer-Bhasha Dam, a joint venture project of China Power which will be Pakistan's third largest. Shares of state-controlled Pakistan Refinery have also done well, rising as much as 180% to 25.55 rupees, since oil prices began to stabilize. They were at 20.13 rupees on Dec. 4.

Many foreign investors remain skeptical, though, of the market's prospects. Overseas investors reduced their Pakistani holdings by a net $445.6 million between Jan. 1 and Nov. 18, but most of the selling took place in the first quarter, according to IGI's Khan.

The slowing pace of outflows since then reflects a move by other foreign investors to wade into the market.

Mohammed Hussain, head of research at FIM Partners, told Nikkei Asia recently that the Dubai-based asset management company focused on emerging and frontier markets had more money invested in Pakistan than any other market, noting that valuations remained well below their 10-year average.

"More foreign investors are taking a closer look at the market given improving fundamentals at an attractive valuation," he said, noting Pakistan's comparative success at containing COVID-19 relative to neighboring India despite its "poor health care infrastructure."

FIM's top picks included Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan), which assembles and sells vehicles for the Japanese brand, and software company Systems Ltd. Cheaper bank loans have helped boost car sales, supporting the auto sector, while the Pakistani rupee's weakness during the stock market rally helped local technology companies win overseas contracts.

Though COVID-19 cases are rising again in Pakistan and the government is reimposing control measures, IGI's Khan is optimistic the KSE100 is on course to return to its 2017 peak with the economy resuming growth.

"It will eventually go to that level, if not in one year's time, then in two years' or three years' time," he said. "If the economy is improving... then companies' earnings are improving and the [share] prices improve."

A.A.H. Soomro, managing director of KASB Securities, also thinks the index can hit a new high by the end of next year but says valuations will continue to lag those of India and China.

"It is never an apples-to-apples comparison," he said. "We are structurally a frontier market."