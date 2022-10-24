ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
An LNG tanker arrives in Japan. A colder-than-expected winter could further tighten the world's gas market. (File photo by Kyodo)
Market Spotlight

Scramble for LNG brings winter risks for Asia

Supplies and storage levels look adequate for now but concerns remain for 2023

RURIKA IMAHASHI, NESREEN BAKHEIT and KIM JAEWON, Nikkei staff writers | East Asia

TOKYO/DUBAI/SEOUL -- The question of whether the world has enough gas looms large as the Northern Hemisphere faces its first winter since Russia's invasion of Ukraine triggered upheaval in global energy markets.

Asian buyers are feeling the blowback from the economic battle between Russia and Europe over gas. Moscow's restrictions on gas supplies to the EU via pipeline and Western determination to end the use of Russian fossil fuels have raised demand for liquefied natural gas, which is shipped around the globe.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close