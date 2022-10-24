Scramble for LNG brings winter risks for Asia

TOKYO/DUBAI/SEOUL -- The question of whether the world has enough gas looms large as the Northern Hemisphere faces its first winter since Russia's invasion of Ukraine triggered upheaval in global energy markets.

Asian buyers are feeling the blowback from the economic battle between Russia and Europe over gas. Moscow's restrictions on gas supplies to the EU via pipeline and Western determination to end the use of Russian fossil fuels have raised demand for liquefied natural gas, which is shipped around the globe.