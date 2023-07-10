ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Delistings have outnumbered initial public offerings so far this year in Singapore. (Source photos by Akira Kodaka and Getty Images) 
Market Spotlight

Singapore lags rival Hong Kong in race for stock market listings

Exchange setbacks contrast with city-state's rise as wealth-management hub

DYLAN LOH, Nikkei staff writer | Singapore

SINGAPORE -- Singapore's stock exchange is losing listings at a faster pace than it is adding them, dealing a blow to the city-state's financial industry even as it solidifies its position as a regional center for managing the money of rich Asians.

Although Singapore's political stability has made it a safe haven for financial assets, recent corporate governance failures and sluggish trading volumes -- particularly in comparison with regional rival Hong Kong -- have undercut its appeal for companies raising equity capital, analysts say.

Read Next

Latest On Market Spotlight

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more