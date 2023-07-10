Singapore lags rival Hong Kong in race for stock market listings

SINGAPORE -- Singapore's stock exchange is losing listings at a faster pace than it is adding them, dealing a blow to the city-state's financial industry even as it solidifies its position as a regional center for managing the money of rich Asians.

Although Singapore's political stability has made it a safe haven for financial assets, recent corporate governance failures and sluggish trading volumes -- particularly in comparison with regional rival Hong Kong -- have undercut its appeal for companies raising equity capital, analysts say.