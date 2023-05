SINGAPORE -- Joana Cheong, a 26-year-old executive at a digital solutions company in Singapore, regards herself as one of the fortunate. When she moved from an apartment near the central business district to one further out last August, her rent only doubled.

Many of her friends in Singapore's expatriate community have faced even bigger increases in recent months as demand for properties has surged amid an influx of wealthy Chinese and other foreigners in the regional hub.