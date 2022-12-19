ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Inflation has started to ease in most economies in Asia, but there are now signs of weaker growth. One silver lining for the region is an economic reopening of China. (Source photo by Getty Images) 
Market Spotlight

South Korea tipped to lead Asia's exit from rising interest rates

Thailand and India also seem to be near tightening peak as inflation slows

MITSURU OBE, Nikkei Asia chief business news correspondent | East Asia

TOKYO -- Asian central banks that have spent 2022 battling inflation by jacking up interest rates are expected to shift their focus next year, changing the picture for investors as price increases slow and economies feel the impact of a global downturn.

Most central banks in the region have been less aggressive than the U.S. Federal Reserve -- which on Wednesday raised rates for the seventh time this year -- because inflation has not been as severe. While the rising dollar has given investors more incentives to shift money to the U.S. and has put pressure on Asia's currencies, monetary policymakers have responded with a mix of rate hikes, currency depreciation and market intervention. Improved current-account balances, reduced reliance on foreign debt and larger foreign exchange reserves have also helped them ride out the pressure.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close