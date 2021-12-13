ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
(Source photos by Getty Images and Reuters) 
Market Spotlight

Wall Street's 2022 forecasts for Asia are in: 4 things to know

Predictions for include slower but steadier growth

JACK STONE TRUITT, Nikkei staff writer | North America

NEW YORK -- Wall Street's biggest banks and investment houses have been releasing their forecasts for global markets in 2022. After a year of uneven but ultimately decent global growth fueled by the distribution of vaccines, expectations for the coming 12 months have been tempered as the recovery maxes out and COVID-19 uncertainties still loom. Here are four things to know about expectations for the year ahead in Asia.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more