NEW YORK -- Wall Street's biggest banks and investment houses have been releasing their forecasts for global markets in 2022. After a year of uneven but ultimately decent global growth fueled by the distribution of vaccines, expectations for the coming 12 months have been tempered as the recovery maxes out and COVID-19 uncertainties still loom. Here are four things to know about expectations for the year ahead in Asia.
Market Spotlight
Wall Street's 2022 forecasts for Asia are in: 4 things to know
Predictions for include slower but steadier growth