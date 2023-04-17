Warren Buffett leads global investors into 'cheap' Japan

TOKYO -- Last week, financier Warren Buffett came to Tokyo for the second time in his life with a message for the world: there are bargains in Japan.

And the Oracle of Omaha was not alone in his assessment. Last month, Citadel, the U.S. hedge fund led by billionaire investor Ken Griffin, decided to reopen an office in Tokyo that it had closed after the global financial crisis. This month, Steve Cohen, another billionaire investor, said his hedge fund, Point72 Asset Management, would expand its staff in Japan this year.