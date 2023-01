PALO ALTO, U.S./HONG KONG -- 2022 turned out to be a chaotic year for the world's venture investors as war, political tensions and inflation crimped deal flows, stymied fundraising and delayed public listings. Asia, long a prime target for venture investment, has not been immune.

After a bruising year, analysts and investors predict 2023 will offer more opportunities in the region, though shaking off the challenges of last year may take time.