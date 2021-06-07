ASEAN urges China to cooperate on Myanmar

JAKARTA -- ASEAN "will appreciate" China's help in carrying out its five-point consensus to resolve the crisis in Myanmar, Indonesia's foreign minister said on Monday as the regional bloc looks to make progress on the outcome of its emergency meeting in April.

Foreign ministers from the 10 Association of Southeast Asian Nations members met with their Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Chongqing on Monday to discuss regional issues, including the ongoing turmoil in Myanmar. More than 800 people have been killed in Myanmar since the junta seized control in a coup on Feb. 1, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group, as the military cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

This was the first meeting of the foreign ministers in over a year, and the junta's foreign minister, Wunna Maung Lwin, also attended, according to Global New Light of Myanmar, a state-owned newspaper.

"ASEAN has worked hard so that the ASEAN Leaders' Meeting could be held in Jakarta in April... [which] resulted in five-points of consensus," Retno Marsudi, Indonesia's foreign minister, told reporters in an online briefing after the meeting.

"ASEAN's current task is to implement it immediately," Marsudi said. "China's support to ASEAN to follow up on the five-points of consensus will be highly appreciated, because this will contribute to efforts to reach a peaceful solution to the crisis."

The five-point consensus, which ASEAN agreed on in its meeting with junta chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, included an immediate cessation of violence and the start of constructive dialogue to find a peaceful solution "in the interests of the people." It was also agreed that a special envoy of the ASEAN chair will mediate in the talks.

However, the junta's continued crackdown on demonstrators and ethnic armed forces have meant that little progress has been made more than a month after the leaders' meeting.

ASEAN did, however, managed to send Brunei's Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Erywan Pehin Yusof and compatriot Lim Jock Hoi, secretary-general of ASEAN, on a working visit to Myanmar on Friday and Saturday.

A statement from the regional bloc dated June 5 said the emissaries "stressed the importance of the effective and timely implementation of the five-point consensus" to the junta, as well as called for the release of all political prisoners.

Prior to their meeting with the Chinese foreign minister, ASEAN ministers held an informal breakfast meeting and were briefed about the visit, Marsudi said.

"In addition to the commitment of nine ASEAN member countries to work hard to encourage the implementation of the five-points of consensus, successful implementation requires the commitment of Myanmar, including the military," the Indonesian foreign minister said. "Special envoys must have access to talk to all parties. This requires a commitment from the Myanmar military."

Meanwhile, the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar said in a Facebook post on Saturday that the Chinese ambassador met with Min Aung Hlaing. The post also said China "hopes for the earlier restoration of peace and stability in Myanmar, and supports the implementation of consensus by ASEAN and Myanmar," while China will "continue to play a constructive role in this regard."