Fast Retailing suppliers in Myanmar hit with arson attack

TOKYO -- Fast Retailing, the Japanese parent of casual clothing chain Uniqlo, said on Tuesday that two supplier factories in Myanmar have been set on fire amid violent protests following the military coup.

Fires broke out at two of Fast Retailing's five contract factories in Yangon on Sunday night. A company spokesperson suggested that the factories were targeted by arsonists. The company is checking on the damage. There have been no reports of human casualties so far.

As of March 2020, Fast Retailing had six supplier factories in Myanmar, with five in Yangon, according to a list provided by the clothier. The company produces GU brand products at factories in the country.

While factories in Myanmar only comprise 2% of Fast Retailing's total factories, prolonged disorder in the country could further disrupt production.

Fast Retailing announced on Monday that production at its Myanmar facilities has been delayed, saying that it was because factory workers have been unable to go to work due to curfews imposed by the government.