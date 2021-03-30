Myanmar coup latest: 3 armed groups vow to defend people from junta

YANGON/BANGKOK -- On Feb. 1, Myanmar's military detained State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint in the country's first coup since 1988, bringing an end to a decade of civilian rule.

The Suu Kyi-led National League for Democracy had won a landslide in a general election in November. But the military has claimed the election was marred by fraud.

Follow the latest developments here (Yangon time):

Tuesday, March 30

11:30 a.m. Armed groups of the northern alliance -- Arakan Army, Ta'ang National Liberation Army and Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army -- issue a joint statement saying they "strongly condemn the actions of the Myanmar military against unarmed civilians." The three groups demanded the "Myanmar military to stop killing and violating [the rights of] unarmed civilians and to find a political solution." They also announced that they will defend the people if the military continues its brutality against civilians.

10:30 a.m. The Committee Representing Union Parliament (CRPH), comprised mainly of former National League for Democracy lawmakers who were elected last November, is asking people to donate money through crowdfunding to support the resistance. So far, the organization has raised $9.2 million, according to a crowdfunding website.

9:00 a.m. Activists call for a "courage strike day," urging people to throw trash on the streets to express their opposition to the coup.

Monday, March 29

11:30 p.m. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres comments on the weekend bloodshed in Myanmar.

"My message to the Myanmar military is simple: Stop the killings," Guterres tells a news conference. "Stop the repression of the demonstrations; release the political prisoners; and return power to those who have a legitimate right to exercise it."

9:30 p.m. The U.S. has stopped all trade engagement with Myanmar under a 2013 trade and investment agreement that was adopted during the Southeast Asian nation's earlier transition to democracy.

This engagement will remain suspended "until the return of a democratically elected government," the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative says in a statement.

The move represents a broadening of the U.S. government's response to the crisis in Myanmar after the deadliest weekend of violence so far. Reconsidering preferential treatment for Myanmar exports under the Generalized System of Preferences is another option, according to the statement.

"The United States supports the people of Burma in their efforts to restore a democratically elected government, which has been the foundation of Burma's economic growth and reform," says Ambassador Katherine Tai, the U.S. trade representative.

Under the 2013 agreement, Myanmar committed to working with the U.S. on "programs to support economic reforms, inclusive development, and integration into the global trading system," according to the statement.

Junta leader Gen. Ming Aung Hlaing had said in early February that the change in government in Myanmar would result in no change in economic policy or the country's stance toward foreign investment.

7:00 p.m. Myanmar's defiant Generation Z, born after the millennium, has come up with novel ways to protest.

The younger generation call the protests a revolution, in an echo of the 1988 uprising led by the youth of that era, and the 2007 "Saffron Revolution," mainly led by Buddhist monks. Myanmar also has a history of student and youth protests from its days under British and Japanese rule. Read more.

6:00 p.m. Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha says the kingdom is ready to accommodate a flood of Myanmar refugees, albeit reluctantly, as the government expects thousands more to cross the border.

"We don't want to have an exodus into our territory, but we have to take care of human rights, too," Prayuth tells reporters

. "We have prepared an area for the influx. Organizing shelter or refugee centers -- we have not talked about that yet," the prime minister adds.

Many have fled Myanmar as the military steps up violence against pro-democracy protesters. "At the moment, villagers are hiding in the jungle as more than 3,000 crossed to Thailand to take refuge," says ethnic rights group Karen Women's Organization.

In this photo released by the Free Burma Rangers, Karen villagers gather in the forests as they hide from military airstrikes in the Deh Bu Noh area of the Papun district, north Karen state, Myanmar, on Sunday. © AP

10:00 a.m. More than 3,000 ethnic Karen villagers have fled over the border to Thailand, the Karen Women's Organization says in a statement.

The military launched night airstrikes in a village in the Mu Traw district that borders Thailand on Saturday, killing three civilians and injuring seven, the group says, adding that more than 10,000 people fled to hide in the forest.

Sunday, March 28

8:47 a.m. Among envoys of Western governments condemning the military's brutality against unarmed civilians, which claimed at least 114 lives on Saturday, U.S. ambassador Thomas Vajda said on social media: "This bloodshed is horrifying," adding "Myanmar's people have spoken clearly: they do not want to live under military rule."

British foreign minister Dominic Raab said the killing of unarmed civilians and children marked "a new low," while the EU delegation to Myanmar said that Saturday would "forever stay engraved as a day of terror and dishonour."

8:22 a.m. In an unprecedented move, defense chiefs from 12 countries -- Australia, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, South Korea, the U.K. and the U.S. -- issue a joint statement condemning the "use of lethal force against unarmed people by the Myanmar Armed Forces and associated security services."

The condemnation is a humiliation for the Burmese junta's leader, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who described Myanmar's military as "guardians of the people" at a vast parade of troops and military hardware rolled out to mark the annual Armed Forces Day on Saturday. The statement says: "A professional military follows international standards for conduct and is responsible for protecting -- not harming -- the people it serves."

The killings, which took place on Armed Forces Day, drew strong renewed criticism from Western countries. © Reuters

Military personnel participate in a parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw on March 27. © Reuters

Protesters against the Myanmar military coup pass burning tires in Yangon on March 24. © AP

University students and LGBT groups march in Dawei in Myanmar on March 25. © Dawei Watch via REUTERS

Aung San Suu Kyi's court hearing has been postponed until April 1. © Reuters

Many shops are closed at a local market in Yangon on March 24.

Tense neighborhood: Thai border guards patrol at the Myanmar border in Mae Sot. © Reuters

Riot police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against the coup in Yangon on March 19. © Reuters