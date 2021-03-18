Myanmar coup latest: Police order people to take down barricades in Yangon

YANGON/BANGKOK -- On Feb. 1, Myanmar's military detained State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint in the country's first coup since 1988, bringing an end to a decade of civilian rule.

The Suu Kyi-led National League for Democracy had won a landslide in a general election in November. But the military has claimed the election was marred by fraud.

Thursday, March 18

12:30 p.m. Several thousand people marched in the small town of Natmauk, the Democratic Voice of Burma reports. The central town is the birthplace of Aung San, the leader of Myanmar's drive for independence from colonial power Britain and Suu Kyi's father. There were no reports of violence.

10:00 a.m. According to witnesses, police and the army are stopping pedestrians and drivers on the streets, ordering them to dismantle barricades set up by protesters in Yangon. A state newspaper reports, on the other hand, that residents doing so voluntarily.

9:00 a.m. The number of demonstrations overnight is dwindling as the crackdown has intensified over the past few days.

2:15 a.m. A United Nations-backed team of investigators urges people in Myanmar who receive orders to commit acts against international law to come forward with evidence that can be use to prosecute leaders.

"The persons most responsible for the most serious international crimes are usually those in high leadership positions," says Nicholas Koumjian, head of the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar, in a statement.

"They are not the ones who physically perpetrate the crimes and often are not even present at the locations where the crimes are committed," says Koumjian, who handled cases including senior Khmer Rouge leaders. "To prove their responsibility requires evidence of reports received, orders given and how policies were set."

The investigators urge whistleblowers who provide evidence "do so safely and with an abundance of caution," according to the statement.

The independent team says it "collecting evidence regarding arbitrary arrests, torture, enforced disappearances and the use of force, including lethal force, against those peacefully opposing the coup."

1:00 a.m. Five privately run newspapers in Myanmar are now out of print, the result of a combination of tighter government controls on the flow of information and concerns about the safety of delivery workers.

They include The Standard Time Daily, which halted publication on Tuesday, saying it would resume once transportation conditions improved. Its decision comes after martial law was imposed in some areas of Yangon.

These newspapers, which also include 7Day News and The Myanmar Times, became a symbol of the country's experiment with democracy in the decade before the Feb. 1 coup.

Wednesday, March 17

11:25 p.m. Security forces in Myanmar have recently opened fire on crowds using semiautomatic and automatic rifles, United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet tells CNN, describing how methods have changed in the crackdown on anti-coup protests.

Such shootings follow earlier sniper-style attacks, Bachelet says.

The former president of Chile also describes nighttime raids in parts of Yangon, citing sources kept anonymous for their safety.

Security forces are "going now into the outskirts of Yangon, where there are industrial neighborhoods where the workers" live, she says, adding that support for Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy is strong in these areas.

8:30 p.m. Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, operator of the Peninsula hotel brand, is reassessing its project in Yangon as the aftermath of the military coup and continuing bloodshed that has thrown Myanmar into turmoil.

The Hong Kong-listed luxury hotel chain says Wednesday it has "noted the recent violence and chaos with great concern, and we continue to evaluate both the immediate actions required and the longer-term decisions that need to be made in respect of this project."

4:30 p.m. Myanmar's military government is increasing pressure on private banks to reopen by threatening the forced transfer of private deposit accounts to military-controlled banks, Nikkei Asia has learned.

4:00 p.m. China's Global Times says sources within Chinese state enterprises with operations in Myanmar say they have not received orders to evacuate, in what it says was a denial of reports that China had ordered non-essential staff to pull out.

On Tuesday, Hong Kong's South China Morning Post said China has asked state firms to evacuate non-essential staff from Myanmar after dozens of Chinese-run factories were attacked on the weekend, citing sources within those companies.

3:50 p.m. Pope Francis has appealed for an end to bloodshed in Myanmar, saying "Even I kneel on the streets of Myanmar and say 'stop the violence.'" Speaking at the end of his general audience, Francis says those who have died there have sacrificed "to offer hope to their country."

2:10 p.m. Myanmar should take "more concrete and more vigorous" measures to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens and companies there, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian says during a daily news briefing on Wednesday.

1:30 p.m. While many multinational companies have begun to publicly express their opposition to the military coup and subsequent violence in Myanmar, Chinese companies -- Myanmar's largest investors -- have stayed silent. A Yangon-based rights group has called for companies to sign a joint statement of concern about the coup, but Chinese companies are conspicuously absent.

10:30 a.m. The State Sangha Maha Nayaka Committee (Mahana) -- the most powerful group of Buddhist monks -- called on the junta to end violence against protesters, according to media reports. In its most forthright condemnation, the government-appointed body also said in a draft statement its members intended to halt activities in an apparent protest. Mahana planned to release a final statement after consulting the religious affairs minister on Thursday, Myanmar Now news website reported.

4:00 a.m. A foundation linked to billionaire philanthropist George Soros calls on the authorities in Myanmar to release a staff member detained there.

"We call for her immediate release. We are alarmed by reports that authorities are seeking to interrogate other staff members," the Open Society Foundations says.

Myanmar authorities suspect that the staff member, along with 11 other employees it is seeking, transferred funds to coup opponents.

"Claims of financial misconduct, including that OSM [Open Society Myanmar] acted illegally by withdrawing their own funds in local currency from the SMID bank, are false," the OSF says.

1:30 a.m. The Myanmar military will try criminal cases in areas of the nation's largest city under martial law, with sentences up to death or "unlimited years" in prison at hard labor, a state-owned newspaper reports.

The junta fleshes out martial law orders imposed this week on six townships in Yangon The senior military commander in charge of the city has been handed full administrative and judicial powers.

Twenty-three criminal offenses will be tried before military tribunals. These include "high treason," sedition, violating media laws and spreading news the military deems "false." Read more.

12:30 a.m. European Union members will finalize sanctions targeting Myanmar coup leaders' business interests next Monday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian says, according to a Reuters report.

The actions "will suspend all budgetary support, and also there will be measures directly targeting those responsible for the military coup d'etat and hitting the individuals and their own economic interests," Le Drian is reported as telling a French Senate hearing.

