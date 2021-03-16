Myanmar coup latest: Protester death toll tops 180, says activist group

YANGON/BANGKOK -- On Feb. 1, Myanmar's military detained State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint in the country's first coup since 1988, bringing an end to a decade of civilian rule.

The Suu Kyi-led National League for Democracy had won a landslide in a general election in November. But the military has claimed the election was marred by fraud.

Tuesday, March 16

2:00 a.m. Security forces have killed 183 people in weeks of protests, with at least 20 fatalities on Monday, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners said. On Sunday, 74 people died, marking the bloodiest day to date.

1:55 a.m. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "is appalled by the escalating violence in Myanmar at the hands of the country's military," according to a statement by his spokesperson.

"The Secretary-General urges the international community to work collectively and bilaterally to help bring an end to the repression by the military," according to the statement. "He urges the military to allow a visit by his Special Envoy as an important element in calming down the situation and setting the stage for dialogue and return to democracy."

1:00 a.m. French energy group Total, an investor in Myanmar's Yadana gas field, expresses concern about the situation in the country.

Total condemns violations of fundamental rights anywhere and will align itself with what states decide on sanctions, the company's official Twitter account says in a post in response to its stance on the coup. Gas from the Yadana field provides 50% of Yangon's electricity, according to the post.

12:30 a.m. Taiwanese supporters are donating women's underwear to Myanmar's coup resistance movement, playing on a superstition that shows the means to which nonviolent protesters are resorting.

Walking under women's longyi wraparound skirts is considered bad luck for men by some in Myanmar, Hong Kong's Apple Daily reports. Longyi have been strung up across roads as makeshift barriers during protests against the coup.

A Taiwanese grassroots organization Seeing Taiwan Girls has added the underwear donations to its activities.

Monday, March 15

10:45 p.m. Myanmar's military has extended martial law to broader sections of Yangon after the deaths of dozens of protesters in the city's garment production hub, where several Chinese factories have suffered arson attacks. Read Nikkei Asia's coverage here.

9:15 p.m. Taro Kono, a former Japanese foreign affairs and defense ministry now in charge of administrative reform, voices concern about the escalating violence in Myanmar.

6:15 p.m. Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing reports production delays at Myanmar apparel suppliers, without revealing how long or for what products.

The company says employees are unable to come to work because of voluntary restrictions on leaving home.

Much of the weekend bloodshed was concentrated in an area of Yangon that is a hub of garment production.

Fast Retailing has six supplier factories in Myanmar, five of which are in Yangon, according to a March 2020 list. Myanmar accounts for about 2% of the company's total suppliers.

1:45 p.m. Ousted de factor leader Aung San Suu Kyi's scheduled video-link court appearance has been postponed to March 24 due to technical issues, according to her lawyer, Reuters reports. Internet connectivity reportedly remains spotty in the country as the authorities clamp down.

People look at smoke apparently from a factory fire in Hlaingthaya, Yangon, on March 14. A number of Chinese-backed facilities were targeted by unidentified assailants. © Reuters

1:20 p.m. Taiwan's de facto embassy in Myanmar advises Taiwanese companies in the country to fly the island's flag and put up signs declaring their origin, to avoid being confused with Chinese businesses a day after some such factories were torched, according to Reuters.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry says only one Taiwanese company was directly affected. According to the Chinese Embassy, arson attacks on Sunday by unidentified assailants left some garment factory staff injured and trapped. China is widely seen as supporting the junta.

The Global Times, a Chinese government mouthpiece, says 32 Chinese-invested factories were vandalized.

11:15 a.m. The military is expanding the scope of martial law. Initially announced in the Hlaingthaya and Shwepyitha districts of Yangon, new restrictions will also be imposed in North Dagon, North Okkalapa, South Dagon and Dagon Seikkan townships in the country's largest city, according to state media. These are areas with concentrations of factories, including Chinese-operated ones. Plans for enforcing martial law remain unclear, but reports quoted the original announcement as saying the move "gives administrative and judicial martial law power to the Yangon regional commander ... to perform security, maintain the rule of law and tranquility more effectively."

Reuters puts the latest death toll from Sunday's violence at around 50.

Meanwhile, deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi faces another court hearing today. The charges against her include violating coronavirus protocols.

People hold candles as they take part in an anti-coup night protest at Hledan junction in Yangon, Myanmar, Mar. 14. © Reuters

1:40 a.m. Myanmar security forces killed at least 38 people on Sunday, 22 of them in the Hlaingtharyar district of Yangon, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners advocacy group said. Adding one policeman, it became the bloodiest day since the Feb. 1 coup against elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

12:15 a.m. The U.K.'s ambassador in Myanmar has issued a statement on the latest violence in Yangon and other parts of the country. "The British Government is appalled by the security forces' use of deadly force against innocent people," Dan Chugg says in the statement. "We call for an immediate cessation of this violence and for the military regime to hand back power to those democratically elected by the people of Myanmar," the ambassador says.

Sunday, March 14

10:58 p.m. China's embassy in Myanmar said many Chinese staff were injured and trapped when factories in the Hlaingthaya district of Yangon were looted and destroyed. The embassy asked for security to be guaranteed quickly, a statement on the embassy's Facebook page said, describing the situation as "very severe."

10:27 p.m. Myanmar state televsion said martial law had been imposed in Yangon's Hlaingthaya district, where domestic media had reported that at least 14 protesters were killed by security forces earlier on Sunday. State television said the implementation of martial law was up to the commander on the ground.

9:32 p.m. Myanmar security forces killed at least 14 protesters in the Hlaingthaya district of Yangon on Sunday, the Myanmar Now news service said, while some other domestic media gave even higher death tolls. Myanmar Now said the information came from a rescue worker and a hospital near to the industrial district.

9:08 p.m. China urged Myanmar to stop violence and protect Chinese companies and personnel after saying two Chinese-financed garment factories were set ablaze by unknown attackers. "China urges Myanmar to take further effective measures to stop all acts of violence, punish the perpetrators in accordance with the law and ensure the safety of life and property of Chinese companies and personnel in Myanmar," China's state-run CGTN said, quoting a Chinese embassy statement.

8:35 p.m. Security forces opened fire on demonstrators in Yangon and at least three people were killed, witnesses and domestic media said. Video showed protesters holding handmade shields and wearing helmets as they confronted security forces in the Hlaingthaya district of the city. Plumes of black smoke rose over the area.At least two people were killed elsewhere in the Southeast Asian nation. More than 80 people had been killed and over 2,100 arrested as of Saturday in widespread protests against the military coup on Feb. 1, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners advocacy group said.

1:00 a.m. Mahn Win Khaing Than, who was appointed as acting vice-president by representatives of Myanmar's ousted lawmakers, the Committee for Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH), addressed the public for the first time on Saturday. He addressed via Facebook, saying, "This is the darkest moment of the nation and the moment that the dawn is close."

He also said: "In order to form a federal democracy, which all ethnic brothers, who have been suffering various kinds of oppressions from the dictatorship for decades, really desired, this revolution is the chance for us to put our efforts together."

Mahn Win Khaing Than said the CRPH would "attempt to legislate the required laws so that the people have the right to defend themselves" and that public administration would be handled by an "interim people's administration team."

12:10 a.m. Scenes from a night protest in Hledan. Reuters now reports that at least 12 people were killed during protests Saturday, citing witnesses and media reports.

Saturday, March 13

11:50 p.m. Scenes from a protest in Copenhagen on Saturday, where people gather to denounce the coup in Myanmar.

© Ritzau Scanpix/Martin Sylvest via Reuters

© Ritzau Scanpix/Martin Sylvest via Reuters

7:30 p.m. At least six protesters have been killed by security forces on Saturday, Reuters reports, citing witnesses and media reports.

Three people died when police opened fire on protesters holding a sit-in in Mandalay, Reuters reports, citing witnesses. Another death was reported in the town of Pyay, adding to the deaths reported in Yangon.

10:30 a.m. At least two protesters were shot dead by police in the Tharketa district of Yangon overnight, local media reported on Saturday. DVB News said police opened fire on a crowd that had gathered outside the Tharketa police station demanding the release of people arrested previously.

3:30 a.m. The Biden administration grants temporary deportation relief and work permits to Myanmar citizens living in the U.S., the Department of Homeland Security said Friday. The decision means about 1,600 Burmese already in the U.S. will be eligible for Temporary Protected Status for 18 months, two administration officials told Reuters.

1:20 a.m. The Myanmar military's statements that security forces are exercising "utmost restraint" in dealing with protesters are belied by their own actions, the United Nations special rapporteur on Myanmar, Tom Andrews, tells the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

"It appears that the junta of Myanmar is asking this body and the world to disbelieve our own eyes," Andrews says.

"It is clear that the junta was wholly unprepared for the massive, peaceful response to their illegal actions," Andrews adds, saying the military is accustomed to weapons of war but not "weapons of peace."

Separately, the leaders of the Quad -- the U.S., Japan, India and Australia -- call for the return of democratic rule in Myanmar.

" As long-standing supporters of Myanmar and its people, we emphasize the urgent need to restore democracy and the priority of strengthening democratic resilience," the four leaders say in a statement following a virtual summit.

Anti-coup protesters stand with makeshift shields during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar, Friday. © AP

12:20 a.m. Italian apparel maker Benetton Group has reportedly halted new orders from its Myanmar suppliers.

The company has six Myanmar apparel suppliers, according to a list on its website.

Friday, March 12

11:30 p.m. A growing number of Southeast Asian nations have urged Myanmar's military to hold dialogue with protesting citizens to reach a peaceful resolution as concerns grow over a violent crackdown ahead of a major holiday.

The international community is concerned that the Myanmar military will ramp up its crackdown on demonstrators ahead of Armed Forces Day on March 27. The holiday commemorates the 1945 uprising against Japanese occupation forces led by Aung San, Suu Kyi's father.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Le Thi Thu Hang, the spokesperson for Vietnam's Foreign Ministry, called for all parties in Myanmar to refrain from violence and engage in dialogue with each other.

10:50 p.m. Myanmar expatriates in Japan are finding more job opportunities in manufacturing northeast of Tokyo, Nikkei reports.

M.Tech, a precision component processor, is one of a number of small and midsize companies that has recruited in Myanmar.

Read more.

8:50 p.m. A Polish journalist has been detained in Myanmar, Poland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs says in a statement.

The ministry says it is making efforts to contact the detained man and gather information about his condition.

The announcement follows a Myanmar court's decision to extend the pre-trial detention period for an Associated Press journalist arrested while reporting on demonstrations against the military coup.

The Polish journalist's name was not given. Under European Union law, the German consul in Myanmar provides consular services to Polish citizens in the Southeast Asian nation, according to the statement.

5:00 p.m. A court in Myanmar extended custody on Friday for five journalists, including one from U.S. news agency the Associated Press, who were arrested while covering anti-junta protests in the biggest city of Yangon last month, a lawyer said. The six journalists, all arrested on Feb. 27, were not brought to court but attended the hearing via teleconference from prison. They have not been allowed to see their families or lawyers in person since their arrests.

4:00 p.m. Britain urged its citizens on Friday to leave Myanmar, or, if they are unable to exit the country, to stay at home, due to the rising levels of violence. "The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office advises British Nationals to leave the country by commercial means, unless there is an urgent need to stay," the foreign ministry said in a statement. "Political tension and unrest are widespread since the military takeover and levels of violence are rising."

12:00 p.m. South Korea says it will suspend defense and security exchanges, ban exports of arms and other strategic items, and reconsider development aid.

10: 00 a.m. "This accusation is the most hilarious joke," Suu Kyi's lawyer Khin Maung Zaw says on social media, responding to junta accusations that Suu Kyi received bribes. "She might have other weaknesses but she doesn't have weakness in moral principle," her lawyer stated.

9:00 a.m. Activists hold more rallies, a day after a rights group said security forces killed 12 protesters.

Police patrol outside a court on March 12 in Yangon before a hearing of journalists who were detained during anti-coup protests, including that of Associated Press journalist Thein Zaw. © Reuters

0:30 a.m. The United Nations human rights investigator on Myanmar said on Thursday the military junta had "murdered" at least 70 people since the coup. More than half of those killed were under the age of 25, Thomas Andrews told the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva. More than 2,000 people have been unlawfully detained.

Thursday, March 11

8:25 p.m. The foreign ministries of Thailand and Vietnam issue statements urging all sides in Myanmar to exercise restraint and seek solutions through peaceful dialogue.

Vietnamese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang expressed deep concern about the escalating violence and deaths in the country. Bangkok called for "utmost restraint as well as flexibility," and for the junta to release detained officials.

These comments follow a statement Tuesday from Cambodia's Foreign Ministry that while Phnom Penh respects the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' principle of noninterference in other members' affairs, the country is "ready to join other ASEAN member states to assist Myanmar."

4:00 p.m. The junta is accusing deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi of taking bribes worth $600,000 as well as gold, Reuters reports, in the military's latest attempt to cast her government as illegitimate.

A spokesman, Brig. Gen. Zaw Min Tun, alleges at a news conference in the capital, Naypyitaw, that Suu Kyi took the illegal payments while in government. He claims that the information has been verified and that numerous people are being questioned, accusing President Win Myint and several cabinet ministers of corruption as well.

Reiterating the military's allegations of electoral fraud -- a pretext for the coup -- he says the election commission was pressured not to act on reports of irregularities. Zaw Min Tun also says the military will only hold power for a certain period of time before holding a new election.

Meanwhile, the death toll from Thursday's violence has risen to at least eight, including one in Yangon, one in Mandalay and six in the central town of Myaing.

1:30 p.m. Several protesters have been killed in fresh violence on Thursday, Reuters reports. The death toll remains unclear but one demonstrator is reported dead in Yangon, and at least five in the central town of Myaing.

Meanwhile, neighboring Thailand has issued a statement on the situation, saying it is following developments with "much concern."

"We are saddened by the loss of lives and sufferings of the people of Myanmar due to escalating violence in the country," the Thai Foreign Ministry says in a statement, urging a peaceful solution.

12:15 p.m. The Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH), or the Committee of Representatives to the Union Parliament, says it has retained the services of U.K.-based international law firm Volterra Fietta to "pursue legal proceedings against the unconstitutional and illegitimate military regime."

The group, mainly made up of members of the National League for Democracy who were elected to parliament, has described itself as a "provisional government."

The statement acknowledges that "such international law proceedings will take time" but stresses, "We will pursue them vigorously and steadfastly, so as to hold to account the perpetrators of these widespread and systematic human rights violations."

11:00 a.m. The military has announced that it is withdrawing the Arakan Army's designation as a terrorist organization. The armed ethnic group from Rakhine State and the national military have a bitter and violent history, but their relations have improved in recent months. As many of Myanmar's myriad ethnic groups line up against the coup, the junta appears eager to continue the rapprochement.

10:40 a.m. A damning report by Amnesty International says Myanmar's military is using "increasingly lethal tactics and weapons normally seen on the battlefield against peaceful protesters and bystanders."

The human rights watchdog says it studied 55 videos of crackdowns between Feb. 28 and March 8. Based on this analysis, it determined that the armed forces "appear to be implementing planned, systematic strategies, including the ramped-up use of lethal force." It says officers are frequently seen spraying live ammunition indiscriminately in urban areas, while many killings "amount to extrajudicial executions."

Joanne Mariner, director of crisis response at Amnesty International is quoted as saying that while the military's tactics are not new, "their killing sprees have never before been livestreamed for the world to see."

She says that these are "not the actions of overwhelmed, individual officers making poor decisions. These are unrepentant commanders already implicated in crimes against humanity, deploying their troops and murderous methods in the open."

The footage was recorded by members of the public and local media in cities including Dawei, Mandalay, Mawlamyine, Monywa, Myeik, Myitkyina and Yangon.

5:20 a.m. China's ambassador to the United Nations has issued comments on the Security Council's presidential statement on Myanmar.

"China has participated in the negotiation in a constructive manner," Zhang Jun says.

"It is important the Council members speak in one voice," the ambassador adds. "We hope the message of the Council would be conducive to easing the situation in Myanmar."

"Now it's time for de-escalation. It's time for diplomacy. It's time for dialogue."

3:00 a.m. The U.S. Treasury Department adds two adult children of Myanmar military chief Min Aung Hlaing and six companies they own or control to its sanctions list, according to the department's website.

Aung Pyae Sone and Khin Thiri Thet Mon were added to the blacklist. The sanctioned companies include Sky One Construction, film production studio 7th Sense Creation and gym operator EverFit, as well as medical company A&M Mahar, which activist group Justice for Myanmar has accused of offering regulatory approvals and customs clearance for products from foreign pharmaceutical companies.

"Today, the United States is taking further actions to respond to the violence enabled by Burma's military leaders, to promote accountability for those responsible for the coup, and to target those who benefit financially from their connections to the military regime," Secretary of State Antony Blinken says in a statement.

" The leaders of the coup, and their adult family members, should not be able to continue to derive benefits from the regime as it resorts to violence and tightens its stranglehold on democracy," Blinken says.

1:55 a.m. U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is working on a new set of sanctions to further restrict the Myanmar military's finances, the Financial Times reports, citing U.S. officials and several people briefed on the matter.

Tear gas and fire extinguisher gas surround demonstrators as they run away from police during a protest in Naypyitaw on March 8. © Reuters

Wednesday, March 10

11:31 p.m. The United Nations Security Council has adopted a presidential statement on the crisis in Myanmar.

Wednesday's statement "strongly condemns the violence against peaceful protesters," using the word "condemns" for the first time in the council's response to the situation in Myanmar. But it still stops short of using the word "coup," which appeared in an earlier draft of Wednesday's statement.

In its previous statement on the crisis on Feb. 4 -- three days after the coup -- the Security Council "expressed deep concern at the declaration of the state of emergency imposed in Myanmar by the military."

Permanent members China and Russia did not block that statement, but did describe the situation in Myanmar as an internal matter for the country to resolve on its own.

The U.S. holds the Security Council's rotating presidency for March.

10:45 p.m. Google and messaging app Viber, which is owned by Japan's Rakuten, say they will review ads to ensure compliance with their guidelines after a rights group said their platforms were carrying advertisements for Myanmar military-backed telecom Mytel.

The ads were spotted by Justice for Myanmar.

"While we are conducting this analysis we have decided to stop all advertising in Myanmar," Viber says in a Twitter post in response to a tweet by a Reuters journalist.

Reuters reports that Mytel and the Myanmar military had not responded to requests for comment.

8:45 p.m. Sean Turnell, an Australian national who was serving as an economic adviser to Aung San Suu Kyi, has been well treated during his four-week detention since Myanmar's coup, his wife, Ha Vu, says in a statement posted on Facebook.

She says Turnell has spoken with the Australian Embassy in Yangon and with her, and "both times, he said he has been treated very well."

"The officers and police officers he was engaging with were very polite and respectful to him," she said.

"I understand the Generals have their own reasons for holding Sean, even though he has done nothing wrong," Ha Vu says. "And I trust that the Generals will let my husband come home to Australia very soon."

Earlier this week, military chief Min Aung Hlaing accused Turnell of "trying to flee the country" and said he would face legal action in connection with "secret state financial information."

The Australian government and other international supporters have called for Turnell's release.

10:33 a.m. An Israeli-Canadian lobbyist hired by Myanmar's junta will be paid $2 million to "assist in explaining the real situation" of the coup to the rest of the world, according to documents filed with the U.S. Justice Department.

Ari Ben-Menashe and his firm, Dickens & Madson Canada, will represent Myanmar's military government in Washington, as well as lobby Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Russia, and international bodies like the United Nations.

10:03 a.m. The U.N. Security Council fails to agree on a statement that would have condemned the coup in Myanmar, called for restraint by the military and threatened to consider "further measures," though diplomats said talks would likely continue, Reuters reports.

7:00 a.m. Soldiers and police are raiding the railway workers' residential area at Ma Hlwa Gone Railway Station in Yangon, local media report. The workers have joined the Civil Disobedience Movement against the junta.

3:00 a.m. The U.S. urges the Myanmar military to use "maximum restraint," State Department spokesperson Ned Price tells a daily news conference, condemning violence against civilians.

"We are repulsed by the military regime's continued use of lethal force against the people of Burma," Price says.

"We urge and we continue to urge the Burmese military to exercise maximum restraint," he adds.

People attend the funeral of Khin Maung Latt, 58, a National League for Democracy ward chairman in Yangon, on March 7. A second NLD official has now been reported dead. © Reuters

Tuesday, March 9

11:55 p.m. Since the Feb. 1 coup, 1,939 people in Myanmar have arrested, charged or sentenced in connection with security forces' crackdown on dissent, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners reports.

8:35 p.m. Myanmar's ambassador to the U.K., who on Monday released a statement calling for the release of detained State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myin, has been recalled, Reuters reports, citing state broadcaster MRTV.

MRTV said Ambassador Kyaw Zwar Minn had not been authorized to issue the statement, according to the report.

In his statement Monday, which drew praise from British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab, Kyaw Zwar Minn says "until now" his appointment "has been continued by State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and the Ambassador receives instructions from State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi."

6:00 p.m. A second official from the National League for Democracy has died in custody, just days after the death of Khin Maung Latt, a ward chairman in Yangon who was taken from his home Saturday evening. Reuters reports the new death citing a former member of parliament, and local media identify the man as Zaw Myat Lynn, in charge of Shwe Pyi Thar township. The local reports say he was arrested Monday night and is now dead.

5:10 p.m. Scattered protests in Yangon and other locations across Myanmar have been quickly broken up by security forces with tear gas and stun grenades, Reuters reports. At least two people were wounded, one by a gunshot, in the northern town of Mohnyin, local media say.

Authorities break up a protest in the town of Kyauk Myaung, Myanmar, on March 9.

Earlier, the military reportedly raided local news outlet Kamayut Media, arresting a co-founder and one editor. Kamayut says the search lasted nearly two hours and most of its office equipment was seized.

1:30 p.m. As protesters dig in for another day on the streets, Human Rights Watch issues a vivid account of a National League for Democracy official's death after being detained and says "impunity for killings and disappearances needs to end once and for all."

The nonprofit group demands a prompt and impartial investigation into the death of Khin Maung Latt, a ward chairman in Yangon. Citing witnesses, HRW says that security forces took him from his home the evening of March 6, and that his battered body was recovered from a hospital the next day.

If the junta wants "to show they believe in the rule of law, all those responsible should be held to account," says HRW's Brad Adams. "Sadly, Myanmar's security forces seem intent on using nighttime raids and brutal mistreatment to create fear and break popular resistance to military rule."

Twitter: https://twitter.com/hrw/status/1369159541800247296?s=20

12:45 a.m. U.K. Foreign Minister Dominic Raab praises Ambassador Kyaw Zwar Minn's statement and echoes his call for the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and Win Myint.

12:30 a.m. Myanmar's ambassador to the U.K. has issued a statement calling for the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and ousted President Win Myint.

"An ambassador is a diplomat," writes Kyaw Zwar Minn in a statement dated Monday and published on the Embassy's website. "He therefore chooses the diplomatic path. The answer to the current crisis can only be at the negotiation table."

"Diplomacy is the only response and answer to the current impasse," write the ambassador, who says the announcement follows discussions with Nigel Adams, Britain's minister of state for Asia, and U.K. Foreign Minister Dominic Raab.

12:00 a.m. The United Nations special rapporteur for Myanmar, Tom Andrews, says there are "credible reports" that Myanmar security forces have trapped protesters in the streets in Sanchaung, part of Yangon.

A woman shows a three-finger salute during a protest against the Myanmar military coup in Naypyitaw on March 8. © Reuters

Monday, March 8

9:45 p.m. Five independent media companies in Myanmar have been stripped of their licenses, Reuters reports, citing state broadcaster MRTV.

9:00 p.m. Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his Thai counterpart Don Pramudwinai express grave concerns over shootings of Myanmar protesters by the country's security forces.

In a roughly 40-minute phone call, the two top diplomats agreed to work closely on the situation in Myanmar, according to a Japanese readout of their talks.

Motegi tells his counterpart that Japan calls for an immediate end to violence against protesters, the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and other political detainees and an early restorations of democratic institutions.

2:30 p.m. Two protesters have died from gunshot wounds to the head in the northern town of Myitkyina, witnesses say. Photos posted on Facebook showed the bodies of two men lying on the street. Witnesses said they were taking part in a protest when police fired stun grenades and tear gas. Several people were then hit by gunfire from buildings nearby.

Tear gas and fire retardant floats in the air during a protest against the military coup in Naypyitaw on March 8. © Reuters

11:00 a.m. Shops, factories and banks were closed in the commercial capital, Yangon. At least nine unions covering sectors including construction, agriculture and manufacturing have called on "all Myanmar people" to stop work to reverse the coup.

10:00 a.m. Security forces are maintaining hospitals and universities in parts of the country, according to state media. The reports come after local media said soldiers had occupied institutions across Myanmar.

9:00 a.m. Witnesses reported gunfire and stun grenades in Yangon during the previous night.

8:30 a.m. Australia has suspended a defense cooperation program with Myanmar, Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne said. Australia will also redirect immediate humanitarian needs to Rohingyas and other ethnic minorities, the minister said on Sunday. Australia's bilateral defense ties with Myanmar's military are restricted to noncombat areas, such as English-language training.

Sunday, March 7

10:15 p.m. Myanmar's major trade unions call on members to shut down the country's economy starting Monday to support a campaign against the Feb. 1 coup.

"To continue economic and business activities as usual ... will only benefit the military as they repress the energy of the Myanmar people," an alliance of nine unions says. "The time to take action in defense of our democracy is now."

9:15 p.m. Police fire stun grenades and tear gas to break up a sit-in by tens of thousands of people in Mandalay, the Myanmar Now media group reports. At least 70 people are arrested. Police also launch tear gas and stun grenades toward protesters in Yangon, videos posted on Facebook show. A witness says police opened fire to break up a protest in the historic temple town of Bagan, and several residents allege in social media posts that live bullets were used.

"They are killing people just like killing birds and chickens," one protest leader tells the crowd in Dawei, a town in Myanmar's south. "What will we do if we don't revolt against them? We must revolt."

Protesters set up a makeshift shield formation in preparation for potential clashes in Yangon on March 6. © Reuters

12:30 p.m. Witnesses say the police are cracking down in Sanchaung, Yangon -- security forces are breaking down doors to arrest protesters holed up in apartments.

11:30 a.m. Tens of thousands of people have returned to the streets for fresh protests, according to Reuters. The biggest is in Mandalay, local media say. Rallies have also been reported in Yangon, in Kale near the Indian border, and in Dawei, a coastal city in the south. There have been no reports of violence.

3:14 a.m. Myanmar security forces fire gunshots as they carry out overnight raids in Yangon after breaking up the latest protests against the coup with tear gas and stun grenades. There are no reports of casualties.

At least three people in the Kyauktada Township are arrested, residents there say.

"They are asking to take out my father and brother. Is no one going to help us? Don't you even touch my father and brother. Take us too if you want to take them," one woman screams as two of them, an actor and his son, were led off, according to Reuters.

Soldiers are searching for a lawyer who worked for the NLD, a member of the now dissolved parliament, Sithu Maung, says in a Facebook post.

Saturday, March 6

11:58 p.m. Myanmar's generals are keen to leave politics after the coup and seek to improve relations with the U.S. and distance themselves from China, an Israeli-Canadian lobbyist hired by the junta tells Reuters.

Ari Ben-Menashe, a former Israeli military intelligence official who has previously represented Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe and Sudan's military rulers, says the generals also want to repatriate Rohingya Muslims who fled to neighboring Bangladesh.

Ben-Menashe says he and his firm Dickens & Madson Canada had been hired by the generals to help communicate with the U.S. and other countries who he said "misunderstood" them.

Suu Kyi had grown too close to China for the generals' liking, he says.

2:00 p.m. Hundreds of anti-coup protesters gather in Sanchaung, in the center of Yangon. Police fire tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Police and soldiers are seen in the streets of Yangon on March 6.

9:30 a.m. The Global New Light of Myanmar, a state newspaper that serves as a government mouthpiece, publishes an official statement declaring the Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH), or the Committee of Representatives to the Union Parliament, to be illegal.

The CRPH is mainly made up of members of the National League for Democracy elected to parliament in a landslide general election victory in November, and has described itself as a "provisional government." The NLD is led by Suu Kyi, who served as de facto head of state from 2016 in the specially created position of state counselor -- an office already abolished by the State Administration Council, the ruling junta.

The announcement warns that attempts to act "like public administrative organizations" violate Section 122 of the penal code "for high treason ... to be punished with death or transportation for life or 22 years of imprisonment." The CRPH on Tuesday appointed nine acting ministers, including foreign minister, a position previously held by Suu Kyi.

The State Administration Council is the official name of the junta that seized power in a coup on Feb. 1.

After seizing power unlawfully on Feb. 1, the State Administration Council, Myanmar's new junta, has announced that elected members of parliament who created the CRPH, a "provisional government," risk being charged with high treason and could face the death penalty.

1:15 a.m. "The messages and measures of the international community should be conducive for the parties in Myanmar to bridge differences and resolve problems, and avoid escalating tensions or further complicating the situation," China's permanent representative to the United Nations says in a statement after Security Council consultations.

Reiterating that China is "a friendly neighbor of Myanmar," Ambassador Zhang Jun says the international community should support dialogue and reconciliation "on the premise of respecting Myanmar's sovereignty, political independence, territorial integrity and national unity."

"The military and various political parties are all members of the Myanmar family, and should all take up the historical responsibility of maintaining the country's stability and development," Zhang says.

Zhang Jun, China's ambassador to the United Nations, speaks at a Security Council meeting in 2020. © Reuters

1:00 a.m. Estonia's permanent representative to the United Nations, Sven Jurgenson, says his country "continues to strongly condemn the military coup in Myanmar and the violent repression by the Myanmar security forces against peaceful protesters."

"Estonia reiterates that there needs to be accountability for all those responsible for violations of international human rights law," the ambassador says in a statement on the U.N. Security Council consultations on Myanmar. "It is important to immediately secure the safe and unhindered access to humanitarian aid to ensure that the basic needs of the most vulnerable groups, including Rohingya and populations in Chin, Kachin, Rakhine, and Shan state."

Estonia is one of the current nonpermanent members of the Security Council.

Friday, March 5

11:45 p.m. The U.K.'s ambassador to the United Nations, Barbara Woodward, says Britain is in discussion with Security Council partners on a new council product -- a statement, for instance -- but she stopped short of committing to a sanctions resolution or arms embargo.

"Any further measures would require the approval of all council members," Woodward tells a virtual news conference after a Security Council meeting. She says it is important for the council "to speak with one voice."

This includes veto-wielding China and Russia, which have characterized the events in Myanmar as an internal matter for the country to resolve on its own.

Britain, for its part, "stands ready to consider other measures under the U.N. Charter" should the situation in Myanmar continue to deteriorate, Woodward says.

10:15 p.m. The special envoy of the United Nations secretary-general on Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, says she hears from the civil society that "the hope they have placed in the United Nations and its membership is waning" as they await an international response to the coup.

"I receive every day around 2,000 messages, for international action to reverse a clear assault on the will of the people of Myanmar and democratic principles," the envoy tells the U.N. Security Council.

"There is an urgency for collective action," she says. "How much more can we allow the Myanmar military to get away with?"

"Allow me to reiterate that the international community should not lend legitimacy or recognition" to Myanmar's military government, she says. "Instead, this council should hear the voices of the people of Myanmar, provide a platform for elected representatives and civil society leaders to share directly with you the ground situation, which is rapidly deteriorating."

10:00 p.m. Louis Charbonneau, the United Nations director at Human Rights Watch, calls for a global arms embargo on Myanmar.

"The UN Security Council needs to take real action in the form of targeted sanctions against military leaders responsible for the bloodshed and a global arms embargo. No country should be selling a single bullet to the junta after its abuses against Myanmar's people," Charbonneau says in a statement.

9:00 p.m. The United Nations Security Council will discuss the crisis in Myanmar during a meeting today.

This will be the council's first meeting on the Feb. 1 coup during the monthlong U.S. presidency in March.

This week, the new American ambassador to the U.N., Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said the international community needs to "ramp up the pressure" on Myanmar's military.

8:25 p.m. Indian security forces increase patrols along the border with Myanmar to stop any entry of refugees, Reuters reports, citing officials.

Some Myanmar police have reportedly fled to India to avoid orders handed down by the military government.

2:30 p.m. Police open fire in Mandalay, killing one person, witnesses and media say. The young man was shot in the neck, media report. Earlier in the day, a big crowd had marched peacefully through the city, chanting, "The stone age is over, we're not scared because you threaten us."

The casket of a coup protester who was shot is carried during a funeral in a cemetery on the outskirts of Yangon on March 5. © Reuters

1:30 p.m. Electric power goes out in many parts of Myanmar because of a technical failure, says a utility official in the biggest city, Yangon. Residents of cities from the capital, Naypyitaw, to Yangon and Mawlamyine in the south report the power going off in the early afternoon. "It happened because of a system breakdown. We didn't cut the power. It'll be back in the evening," says a utility official in Yangon.

11:30 a.m. YouTube removes five channels of Myanmar's military-run television. "We have terminated a number of channels and removed several videos from YouTube in accordance with our community guidelines and applicable laws," a YouTube spokeswoman says in a statement. The channels taken down include the state network Myanmar Radio and Television as well as the military-owned Myawaddy Media, MWD Variety and MWD Myanmar.

11:00 a.m. Citizens prepare barricades against security forces in a Yangon area where a major crackdown took place on Wednesday. A 60-year-old protester tells Nikkei Asia: "Nowhere is safe."

Barricades have been put up on some streets in Yangon to prevent the passage of security forces.

10:00 a.m. Singapore's foreign minister says it is a "national shame" for the armed forces of a country to use weapons against their own people, as he called on Myanmar's military rulers to seek a peaceful solution to the unrest. "It is the height of national shame for the armed forces of any country to turn its arms against its own people," said Vivian Balakrishnan, repeating that Singapore was appalled by the violence.

4:35 a.m. The U.S. unveils new penalties to punish Myanmar's army for its coup, adding the country's ministries of defense and home affairs and its top military conglomerates to a trade blacklist.

2:39 a.m. A clash over who represents Myanmar at the United Nations in New York after a Feb. 1 military coup was averted -- for now -- after the junta's replacement quit and the Myanmar U.N. mission confirmed that Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun remained in the job.

1:52 a.m. Myanmar's military rulers attempted to move about $1 billion held at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York days after seizing power, prompting U.S. officials to put a freeze on the funds, reports Reuters, citing three people familiar with the matter.

1:10 a.m. Myanmar's embassy in Washington said it was "greatly distressed" over the deaths of civilians during peaceful demonstrations against the country's military coup, according to a statement posted on the embassy's Facebook page, reports Reuters.

The embassy, following the country's permanent representative to the United Nations in breaking with the military government that seized power on Feb. 1, called on authorities in Myanmar to "fully exercise utmost restraint through minimum use of force."

12:28 a.m. The United Nations human rights investigator on Myanmar urges the Security Council -- which meets on Friday -- to impose a global arms embargo and targeted economic sanctions on the junta and refer alleged atrocities to the International Criminal Court for prosecution.

States should impose sanctions on Myanmar Oil and Gas Enterprise, now controlled by the military and its largest source of revenue, Thomas Andrews says in a report to the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Thursday, March 4

Mourners hold a sketch of Angel, a 19-year-old protester killed by security forces in Mandalay, at her funeral on March 4. © Reuters

6:44 p.m. More people have died so far than in the crackdown on pro-democracy protests in 2007 that were largely led by monks. At least 54 people have been killed, compared to 31 in the 2007 crackdown.

6:20 p.m. The number of reported Myanmar police defections to India has jumped to 19 from three, according to Reuters, which cites a local police official. They are reported to be lower-level officers.

Meanwhile, the news agency also reports that the European Union has suspended its support for development projects in Myanmar to avoid assisting the military.

5:40 p.m. The United Nations' human rights chief says in a statement that more than 1,700 people have been arbitrarily detained since the coup began, and that arrests are escalating, according to Reuters. Michelle Bachelet says at least 54 people have been killed by the actual toll could be higher. "Myanmar's military must stop murdering and jailing protesters," she says.

5:20 p.m. Hundreds of mourners gathered for the funeral of a 19-year-old protester who was shot in the head in Mandalay the previous day, Reuters reports.

Images of the young woman, named Angel or Kyal Sin, quickly spread on social media, highlighting the T-shirt she was wearing at the time of her death. It read: "Everything will be OK."

Despite the optimistic shirt, she also carried a card with her blood type, a contact number and a request to donate her organs.

Angel or Kyal Sin, 19, in the black T-shirt, takes cover before she was shot in the head on March 3. © Reuters

Reuters reports mourners filing past her open coffin, singing protest songs and raising the three-finger salute of defiance. Angel was one of 38 people killed on Wednesday, according to a United Nations tally.

"We feel so angry about their inhuman behavior and really sad at the same time," Sai Tun, 32, who attended the funeral, tells Reuters by telephone. "We'll fight dictatorship until the end. We must prevail."

4:15 p.m. Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged its citizens currently in Myanmar to "consider leaving as soon as they can by commercial means while it is still possible to do so."

In a statement, a spokesperson warns against all travel to the country "in view of the rapidly escalating clashes between protesters and the Myanmar security forces and increasing number of civilian casualties."

Singaporean nationals who choose to stay in Myanmar "are strongly advised to remain indoors as far as possible and avoid unnecessary travel," and to register with the ministry online in case of emergencies.

Singapore is the top source of foreign investment into Myanmar, according to the governments of both countries.

2:06 p.m. Three police officers have fled to India's northeastern state of Mizoram and are seeking shelter in the country, according to Reuters, which cited an Indian police official. "What they said is they got instructions from the military that they cannot obey so they have run away," said Stephen Lalrinawma, police superintendent of Mizoram's Serchhip district.

12:00 p.m "Yesterday, riot police and the military cracked down with live ammunition," a male protester in Yangon tells Nikkei Asia. "Even if they crack down with live rounds or rubber bullets, no matter what, the masses will not be afraid. We will take to the streets and protest every day until we get democracy."

9:00 a.m. After the bloodiest day since the coup, defiant protesters are starting to gather in multiple places in Yangon.

3:20 a.m. U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price expresses concern about the arrest of an Associated Press reporter in Myanmar.

"We are deeply concerned about the increasing attacks on and arrests of journalists," Price tells a news conference. "We call on the military to immediately release these individuals and to cease intimidation and harassment of the media and others unjustly detained merely for doing their jobs, for exercising their universal rights."

Asked what options the U.S. has for effective action against the rising violence, Price says: "We are not going to do anything that worsens the suffering, the humanitarian suffering of the Burmese people. We are not going to institute measures that would rebound on them. Our measures are going to continue to be very tightly targeted at the members of the military."

12:50 a.m. The United Nations special envoy on Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, puts Wednesday's death toll higher than earlier reports.

"Today was the bloodiest day since the coup happened on the first of February," she tells a briefing, saying that 38 people were killed. More than 50 people have died since the coup started, and many more are wounded, she says.

Protesters lie on the ground after police open fire to disperse an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar's second largest city, on March 3. © Reuters

Wednesday, March 3

10:30 p.m. At least 18 people were killed when security forces fired on protesters Wednesday, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a human rights group.

Others are in critical condition with injuries, and the death toll could rise, says Ko Bo Kyi, the group's joint secretary.

7:30 p.m. Supporters of Myanmar's elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi are appealing to foreign governments not to recognize the military junta that ousted her in a coup last month.

The Committee of Representatives to the Union Parliament (CRPH), made up mainly of members of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy, on Tuesday appointed nine acting ministers, including foreign minister. It is believed that the NLD is setting up a provisional government until the return of Suu Kyi, who was put under house arrest by the military.

3:35 p.m. Local media report that a 14-year-old boy has been shot in Myingyan, in Mandalay division, while five people are dead in Monywa, the largest city in the region of Sagaing. Photos of the deceased are posted on the Facebook page of the Monywa Gazette, showing head wounds.

3.30 p.m. Local media report that as many as nine people have been killed in Myanmar today, according to Reuters.

3:10 p.m. The death toll from today's violence has risen to four, according to Reuters, including a protester reported killed in the central town of Myingyan. The news agency speaks by telephone to Moe Myint Hein, 25, a witness who reports being wounded in the leg and says: "They opened fire on us with live bullets. One was killed, he's young, a teenage boy, shot in the head."

2:50 p.m. On top of the two deaths in Mandalay reported earlier, Reuters says one person has been killed and several wounded at a protest in Yangon, citing witnesses.

Protesters set off smoke grenades to block security forces' view in Yangon on March 3, in a video grab. © Reuters

2:25 p.m. Two demonstrators were killed Wednesday at an anti-coup protest in Myanmar's second-largest city of Mandalay, Reuters reports, citing a witness and multiple local media reports.

Both died from gunshot wounds, according to the witness, who saw the bodies.

1:10 p.m. A journalist for independent media outlet Democratic Voice of Burma, Min Nyo, is the latest to be caught up in the authorities' crackdown on the media. Relatives have told reporters that he was arrested and beaten. His detention comes the same day the Foreign Correspondents Club of Thailand condemned the military authorities' treatment of the press.

12:30 p.m. The Foreign Correspondents Club of Thailand has issued a statement on the junta's detentions and prosecutions of journalists. It notes that at least 25 reporters have been arrested on the job since the coup, some of them beaten, and that at least eight remain in custody facing charges.

The statement goes on to say that colleagues in Myanmar have shown "great courage and ingenuity" in presenting a fuller picture of the situation than was possible in the past. It concludes by calling on the junta to release detained reporters and drop all charges against them.

Meanwhile, police have used tear gas and fired in the air to break up Wednesday protests in Myanmar's two largest cities, Yangon and Mandalay, Reuters reports.

Reports on the ground say at least 50 protesters, and possibly many more, have been rounded up and placed in trucks in the township of Tamwe, in east-central Yangon.

10:00 a.m. Myanmar's ousted President Win Myint faces two new charges, his lawyer Khin Maung Zaw says, according to Reuters. They include a charge of breaching the constitution, punishable by up to three years imprisonment.

Win Myint was arrested on Feb. 1 along with de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, as the military seized power. He is also charged with violating protocols to stop the spread of COVID-19.

9:25 a.m. A U.S. State Department spokesman has told reporters that Washington "understands" that Kyaw Moe Tun, Myanmar's hitherto representative at the United Nations, still holds the post despite the military government's move to fire and replace him.

"When it comes to Kyaw Moe Tun, we understand the permanent representative remains in his position," spokesman Ned Price says. Earlier, the envoy reportedly sent letters to the U.N. General Assembly president and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken formally claiming to be the rightful representative.

"We will continue to oppose the military coup and we will continue to support the restoration of Burma's democratically elected civilian government going forward," Price says.

8:50 a.m. Myanmar's state media says the military-appointed foreign minister attended Tuesday's meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and "exchanged views on regional and international issues," according to Reuters.

The Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper makes no mention of the purpose of the special meeting, and offers few details of the discussions. It does say the Myanmar minister "apprised the meeting of voting irregularities" in last year's election -- pushing the army's claim of electoral fraud -- and explained the military government's plans.

7:00 a.m. An Associated Press journalist in Myanmar and five other members of the media are facing charges that could land them in prison for three years, AP reported earlier, citing a lawyer's comments on Tuesday. Authorities have charged AP's Thein Zaw and journalists for local outlets with violating a public order law. The six were arrested while covering protests against the coup.

Tuesday, March 2

Myanmar's ambassador to the United Nations Kyaw Moe Tun holds up three fingers at the end of his speech to the General Assembly where he pleaded for international action in overturning the military coup in his country, on Feb. 26. © United Nations TV via Reuters

11:23 p.m. Myanmar's ambassador to the United Nations in New York formally stakes his claim as the country's legitimate representative, Reuters reports, in letters sent to the U.N. General Assembly president and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Myanmar state television announced Saturday that Kyaw Moe Tun had been fired for betraying the country.

6:17 p.m. Foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations call for restraint and dialogue within Myanmar to solve the crisis triggered by the military coup on Feb. 1.

Malaysia and Singapore urged the military junta to release Aung San Suu Kyi.

2:00 p.m. Myanmar police opened fire to disperse protesters in various parts of the country's commercial capital, Yangon, witnesses say. Protesters, many wearing hard hats and clutching makeshift shields, gathered behind barricades to chant slogans against military rule. "If we're oppressed, there will be an explosion. If we're hit, we'll hit back," demonstrators chanted before police moved in, firing stun grenades to scatter crowds in at least four different places in the city.

There were no reports of injuries in Yangon but four people were wounded in the northwestern town of Kale, where police fired live ammunition to disperse a crowd after protesters threw things at advancing police, according to Reuters.

1:00 p.m. Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan says his counterparts in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations be frank when they meet by video call on Tuesday and will tell a representative of Myanmar's military they are appalled by the violence. In a TV interview late on Monday, Balakrishnan said ASEAN would encourage dialogue between Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar's de facto leader, and the junta. "They need to talk, and we need to help bring them together," he said.

10:54 a.m. Myanmar's ethnic groups are joining the protests against the military coup, demanding the junta return power to the elected government. Ethnic minorities have been marching every day in groups to show solidarity with protesters from the Burman ethnic majority.

3:40 a.m. The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden says it will take further action against Myanmar's military leaders if civilian bloodshed continues.

"If the Burmese military continues down this path, if the Burmese military refuses to restore the democratically elected government and to cease this abhorrent violence against peaceful demonstrators, there will be additional measures forthcoming from the United States," State Department spokesman Ned Price tells a news conference.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki says the U.S. remains "alarmed" by the Myanmar military's violence against peaceful protesters, adding that Washington is preparing additional actions to "impose further costs on those responsible for this latest outbreak of violence and the recent coup."

"We expect to have more to share on that in the coming days," Psaki says at a regular press briefing, reiterating a similar statement by National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

12:45 a.m. The U.S. intends to use its monthlong presidency of the United Nations Security Council in March to seek "more intense discussions" on Myanmar, the new American ambassador to the U.N., Linda Thomas-Greenfield, tells a news conference.

"We do plan to have discussions on that during our presidency, and sooner rather than later," Thomas-Greenfield says.

Thomas-Greenfield says she was "extraordinarily moved" by Friday's speech by Myanmar's U.N. Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun.

"I think it caught all of us off guard," she says. "None of us expected to hear that."

"But the violence we're seeing happening now does not indicate that [Myanmar's military is] ready to make what I would consider an easy decision for them to make," Thomas-Greenfield says. "So we do have to ramp up the pressure."

The new U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, holds a news conference at U.N. headquarters in New York on March 1. © Reuters

12:20 a.m. Myanmar has still not communicated any changes in its representation at the United Nations, the spokesperson for U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says, three days after the envoy denounced the coup in a speech to the General Assembly.

Myanmar's U.N. mission has also yet to provide information on any changes in government, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric says in a statement.

Dujarric reiterates the secretary-general's condemnation of the weekend police crackdown on street protests in Myanmar.

Monday, March 1

10:20 p.m. The Myanmar coup is "the most serious threat to ASEAN centrality that the organization has faced since its membership and role expanded following the Cold War," argues Aaron Connelly, a research fellow in Southeast Asian political change at the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

"How the organization handles that challenge, starting at a special meeting on 2 March, will have considerable consequences for regional diplomacy for years to come," Connelly says.

9:15 p.m. U.K. Foreign Minister Dominic Raab calls today's charges against Aung San Suu Kyi "politically motivated."

8:00 p.m. Foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations will hold a special video meeting with a representative of Myanmar's military government on Tuesday, Singapore's foreign minister says.

Speaking in Singapore's legislature, Vivian Balakrishnan urged Myanmar military leaders to stop using deadly force against protesters and immediately release Aung San Suu Kyi and other political detainees.

Plans for the ASEAN ministers meeting follow a bloody crackdown on weekend protests that marked the highest death toll so far in the month since the coup.

Last week, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi held three way talks with her Myanmar counterpart Wunna Maung Lwin and Thailand's Don Pramudwinai in Bangkok.

3:40 p.m. Malaysia's foreign minister says the Association of Southeast Asian Nations should play a more proactive role in restoring normalcy, Reuters reports.

Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein says all parties "must exercise utmost restraint from the use of violence," and that Malaysia supports holding an informal ASEAN ministers meeting on the situation.

1:00 p.m. The ousted de facto leader of Myanmar's elected government, Aung San Suu Kyi, appeared on a video feed for a court hearing looking healthy, her legal team says. Meanwhile, Reuters reports witness accounts of police using stun grenades and tear gas to disperse fresh protests in Yangon. Protesters were seen placing flowers for allies killed in Sunday's violence.

People place flowers on March 1 at a memorial site in Yangon, where a man was shot dead the previous day. His death was one of 18 suffered by protesters during the bloodiest day since the coup. © Reuters

9:15 a.m. IHS Markit reports a sharp decline in Myanmar's manufacturing activity in February. Its purchasing managers' index for the country plunged to 27.7 in the month, from 47.8 in January -- the steepest drop since the gauge was introduced five years ago. "Myanmar's manufacturing sector recorded an accelerated downturn in February as political uncertainty following a military-staged coup led to factory closures," the information company said in a news release.

"Output, new orders, purchasing and stocks of both inputs and finished goods all contracted at fresh record rates as demand evaporated."

8:00 a.m. Following the worst bout of violence since the coup, with at least 18 deaths reported on Sunday, protesters are gearing up for another critical day on Monday. Some were out in the streets of Yangon in the morning, erecting makeshift barricades out of tires in preparation for a renewed crackdown by the authorities. Meanwhile, ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi is due for a court hearing.

6:28 a.m. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemns the "abhorrent violence" by Myanmar's security forces in Sunday's deadly crackdown against protesters. "We stand firmly with the courageous people of Burma & encourage all countries to speak with one voice in support of their will," Blinken says on Twitter after Myanmar police fired on protesters and at least 18 people were killed in the worst violence since a Feb. 1 military coup.

He says the U.S. "will continue to promote accountability for those responsible."

1:28 a.m. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemns the violent crackdown in Myanmar and is disturbed by the increase in deaths and injuries, a U.N. spokesperson says.

"The use of lethal force against peaceful [protesters] and arbitrary arrests are unacceptable," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric says in a statement. "The Secretary-General urges the international community to come together and send a clear signal to the military that it must respect the will of the people of Myanmar as expressed through the election and stop the repression."

Sunday, Feb. 28

11:00 p.m. Violence by Myanmar's military against civilian protesters in towns and cities across the country escalated on Sunday as security forces used live ammunition, rubber bullets and tear gas against mostly peaceful civilians protesting the Feb. 1 military takeover.

By mid-afternoon, at least 18 had been fatally shot, according to the United Nations human rights office, and scores injured by military or police forces in several towns and cities, including the southern town of Dawei, Bago near Yangon, and Mandalay, in the west, where one death was reported.

In Mandalay, several thousand people took to the streets on Sunday morning, and violent clashes were reported between police and crowds. Violence between security forces and protesters was also reported in ethnic-dominated areas including Hpa-an and Myawaddy in Kayin state, Lashio and Taunggyi in Shan state, Myitkyina in Kachin state and Mawlamyine in Mon state.

2:30 p.m. Police fire rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse crowds in Myaynigone, central Yangon, where large scale protests have been taking place. A man who was shot in four different places said: "I am wounded, but I will be out again to protest." Soldiers have also been seen on the streets of Myanmar's former capital and largest city.

Protesters protect themselves with shields and helmets as police crack down in Yangon on Feb. 28. (Photo by Yan Naing Aung)

12: 00 p.m. A man brought to a hospital in Yangon with a bullet wound to the chest has died after police opened fire, a doctor tells Reuters on condition of anonymity. The Mizzima media outlet has also reported the man's death.

11:15 a.m. Police gunfire in Dawei has killed one and wounded several, politician Kyaw Min Htike tells Reuters from the southern town. Dawei Watch, a media outlet, also reports that one person was killed and more than a dozen wounded.

Protesters march in Yangon on Feb. 28.

10:00 a.m. A state-run newspaper says about 500 people were detained on Saturday.

8:50 a.m. More than 1,000 defiant protesters start to march in downtown Yangon. Many hold placards promoting the "Milk Tea Alliance," a loose but growing international movement driven by young and tech-savvy democracy activists in Thailand, Hong Kong and elsewhere. Witnesses say police have started cracking down in multiple locations in the city.

4:07 a.m. Myanmar's United Nations envoy in New York strikes a defiant tone, vowing to fight after the junta fired him for urging countries to use "any means necessary" to reverse the coup.

"I decided to fight back as long as I can," Kyaw Moe Tun tells Reuters.

The U.N. does not officially recognize the junta as Myanmar's new government as it has received no official notification of any change, says a U.N. official, and so Kyaw Moe Tun remains Myanmar's U.N. ambassador, for now. "We have not received any communication concerning changes to the representation of Myanmar at the United Nations in New York," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric says.

Christine Schraner Burgener, the U.N. special envoy on Myanmar, warned the 193-member U.N. General Assembly on Friday that no country should recognize or legitimize the junta.

If the junta, led by Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, tries to seek international recognition by installing a new U.N. envoy, it could set off a fight at the world body that could culminate with a vote at the General Assembly.

Saturday, Feb. 27

10:30 p.m. Myanmar's U.N. Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun has been fired, state television reports, a day after he urged the United Nations to use "any means necessary" to reverse the military coup.

Kyaw Moe Tun had told the U.N. General Assembly he was speaking on behalf of the ousted civilian government of Suu Kyi, the country's de facto leader who's National League for Democracy sweep elections in November.

State television, MRTV, reports he had "betrayed the country and spoken for an unofficial organization which doesn't represent the country and had abused the power and responsibilities of an ambassador."

Kyaw Moe Tun had called on the international community to recognize a small group of elected NLD members who have been acting as a government in exile.

10:00 p.m. Confusion surrounds the condition of the woman shot in Monwya, as multiple media outlets corrected earlier reports saying she was dead. They now say the woman is alive but seriously injured.

8:20 p.m. Calls for a large-scale Sunday protest have been spreading on social media. Activists are urging unity under the banner of the international "Milk Tea Alliance," a loose coalition of mainly young and tech-savvy democracy advocates in Thailand, Hong Kong and elsewhere. The goal is to spark a second general strike in Myanmar, after the first on Feb. 22, when huge crowds took to the streets and businesses shut their doors.

3:30 p.m. Three domestic news outlets report that a woman was shot and killed in the central town of Monwya. Earlier, a protester in the town said police had fired water cannon as they surrounded a crowd. In Yangon, despite a police presence, people came out to chant and sing, then scatter into side streets as police advanced, firing tear gas, setting off stun grenades and firing guns into the air, witnesses say.

Police chase protesters on the streets of Yangon on February 27. (Photo by Yan Naing Aung)

11:30 a.m. With police moving decisively against opponents of military rule, festivallike peaceful protests are no longer taking place in Yangon. The police have cracked down on assemblies in places such as Hledan and Myinigone, central Yangon, where major protests were happening. Since the coup on Feb. 1, 728 people have been arrested, according to Myanmar-based human rights group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

Friday, Feb. 26

11:30 p.m. Myanmar's ambassador to the United Nations, who was appointed by the ousted government, urges the General Assembly to use "any means necessary to take action against the Myanmar military and to provide safety and security for the people of Myanmar."

"We need further strongest possible action from the international community to immediately end the military coup, to stop oppressing the innocent people, to return the state power to the people and to restore the democracy," Kyaw Moe Tun says in New York.

5:35 p.m. At least nine asylum-seekers and two unaccompanied children were among a group of Myanmar nationals deported by Malaysia this week, despite a court order halting the action, Reuters reported, citing rights groups.

4:45 p.m. A Japanese journalist, Yuki Kitazumi, told a Nikkei reporter via a messaging app that he had been released from detention after being taken into custody earlier on Friday in Yangon. He was arrested while reporting on street demonstrations in Myanmar's largest city.

4:15 p.m. The Singapore Exchange issues a list of queries to developer Emerging Towns & Cities over its project in Myanmar after a rights group criticized the company for doing business with the military. Singapore is the biggest source of foreign investment into Myanmar, according to the governments of both countries.

2:10 p.m. Police in Yangon have detained a Japanese journalist who was covering street protests, according to his colleague. This marks the first detention of a foreign reporter since the coup. The Japanese Embassy in the city says it is working to confirm the facts.

3:30 a.m. Rather than isolate Myanmar, Association of Southeast Asian leaders have shown a willingness to work with the country to restore the democratic process, writes Thai international affairs scholar Kavi Chongkittavorn in commentary for Nikkei Asia.

Myanmar riot police officers hop aboard a truck during a rally against the military coup in Yangon on Feb. 26. © Reuters

"If they fail, it will greatly damage ASEAN's credibility -- and centrality -- in the eyes of the international community. More than that, it will dash international hopes for any kind of mediation process to resolve the crisis," he writes. "While ASEAN's charter lacks any provision for expelling a member country, the 10-nation grouping has some leverage." Read more.

1:00 a.m. Japan is considering halting new official development aid to Myanmar for the foreseeable future, Nikkei reports, amid growing global outcry over the Feb. 1 coup and subsequent deadly crackdown on protesters in the Southeast Asian country.

Separately, the World Bank has stopped payments for projects in Myanmar on withdrawal requests that were made after the coup, Reuters reports, citing a letter to the finance ministry.

Thursday, Feb. 25

10:15 p.m. U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announces further sanctions on figures in Myanmar's military government, including armed forces commander in chief, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing.

This second round of sanctions is directed at six members of the State Administration Council, which took over government powers after the Feb. 1 coup.

"The commander in chief, as chair of the SAC and head of the Tatmadaw (military), is being sanctioned for his involvement in overseeing and directing serious human rights violations since the coup," according to a U.K. Foreign Office news release, adding that the other five figures "share responsibility for the violations."

In addition, the U.K. Department for International Trade aims to "to ensure that U.K. companies in Myanmar are not trading with military-owned businesses, while protecting the important role that trade plays in poverty reduction and economic development."

Raab says, "My message to the people of Myanmar is simple: the UK is working closely with our international partners to support your right to democracy and freedom of expression."

9:40 p.m. "Myanmar's coup is a disaster for Myanmar, but it also is a signifier of the continuing regression of democracy region-wide in Southeast Asia," writes Joshua Kurlantzick of the Council on Foreign Relations, a U.S. think tank.

"The region, which once had made significant progress toward democratization, has backslid badly in recent years, with regression in former bright spots including Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines, as well as Cambodia and now Myanmar," Kurlantzick argues.

7:40 p.m. Toyota Motor has decided to postpone the opening of a new plant in Myanmar amid heightened political uncertainty following the Feb. 1 coup, Nikkei Asia has learned.

The plant was scheduled to open this month.

2:30 p.m. Here are more scenes from Yangon, where supporters of the military took to the streets earlier on Thursday, with some reports of violence against anti-coup residents.

A military supporter points a sharp object as he confronts anti-coup residents during a rally for the armed forces in Yangon on Feb. 25. © Reuters

Supporters of Myanmar’s military carry banners and flags through the streets of Yangon. © Reuters

Military supporters use slingshots against pro-democracy Yangon residents during a rally in support of the armed forces on Feb. 25. © Reuters

1:00 p.m. The foreign ministers of Thailand, Myanmar and Indonesia intend to arrange an informal ASEAN gathering in August, a Thai spokesman says, explaining the results of Wednesday's trilateral talks in Bangkok.

"We agreed to hold an informal ASEAN foreign ministers meeting in August this year and the [ASEAN] foreign ministers will discuss about the meeting further," Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Tanee Sangrat says. "Thailand and Indonesia agreed together that Myanmar is an important member of the ASEAN family and ASEAN can be a platform to constructively provide solutions for Myanmar and other members by adhering to the ASEAN Charter."

Tanee also details a Wednesday phone call between U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who doubles as defense minister. The spokesman says they discussed the importance of ASEAN finding a peaceful solution, with Austin stressing Thailand's role in the bloc.

Meanwhile, Myanmar military spokesperson Zaw Min Tun tells Nikkei Asia that the meeting with the Thai and Indonesian foreign ministers was "so good" and "confirmed that ASEAN will maintain a non-interference policy."

Zaw Min Tun also says that Aung San Suu Kyi's State Counselor Office was abolished last Friday.

11:00 a.m. A crowd of military supporters marched through Yangon earlier on Thursday morning, toward the landmark Sule Pagoda. Residents showed their displeasure by banging pots and pans, to which the military supporters responded by firing slingshots. Footage posted on social media showed scattered violence, including what appeared to be military backers beating and even stabbing bystanders. Some were detained by residents and reportedly found to be former soldiers themselves, based on their ID cards.

10:40 a.m. Facebook has banned Myanmar's military from using its platforms with immediate effect. "Events since the February 1 coup, including deadly violence, have precipitated a need for this ban," the social media giant says in a blog post. "We believe the risks of allowing the Tatmadaw (Myanmar's army) on Facebook and Instagram are too great."

The post adds that all military-linked "commercial entities" would also be banned from advertising. On the other hand, Facebook says the ban "does not cover government ministries and agencies engaged in the provision of essential public services," such as the health and education ministries. Facebook had already removed the Tatmadaw's main page.

4:20 a.m. U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price expresses concern about the deportations by Malaysia.

"We continue to urge all countries in the region contemplating returning Burmese migrants back to Burma to halt those repatriations until the [United Nations Refugee Agency] can assess whether these migrants have any protection concerns before being sent back to Burma, noting that the Burmese military has a long documented history of human rights abuses against members of religious and ethnic minority groups," Price tells a news conference.

4:00 a.m. London-based NetBlocks, the self-described "Internet's Observatory," reports decreased internet access in Myanmar.

Protesters hold up placards protesting the military takeover of Myanmar on Feb. 24 in Yangon.

Wednesday, Feb. 24

11:15 p.m. The United Nations Human Rights Special Procedures -- experts independent of any U.N. member state government -- have denounced Malaysia's deportation decision.

"The Malaysian authorities in defiance of the court order breached the principle of non-refoulement ... which absolutely prohibits the collective deportation of migrants without an objective risk assessment being conducted in each individual case," experts say.

"The failure to ensure due process safeguards for all migrants including through case-by-case risk assessments and adequate protection measures on an individual basis, heightened their vulnerabilities and risk of exploitation and other violations upon return," they say.

9:00 p.m. Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has met with her Myanmar counterpart Wunna Maung Lwin in Bangkok, as Jakarta steps up its push for an Association of Southeast Asian Nations-led resolution of the crisis in Myanmar.

Marsudi traveled to the Thai capital after canceling a planned trip to the Burmese capital of Naypyitaw.

Indonesia faces the difficult task of uniting the 10-nation ASEAN bloc behind its efforts, starting with holding a ministerial meeting on the crisis.

"Thailand has conveyed its agreement, and so far ASEAN countries have expressed their commitment to support a meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers," Marsudi tells reporters.

4:00 p.m. Human rights groups and some Malaysian lawmakers are calling on the government to explain why it deported over 1,000 Myanmar nationals despite a court order to wait, arguing the move could amount to contempt of court, Reuters reports. The Kuala Lumpur High Court on Tuesday had granted a stay on the deportation of 1,200 detainees, pending an application by Amnesty International and Asylum Access.

But hours later, the authorities sent 1,086 people back on three Myanmar navy ships."We believe that the government owes an explanation to the people of Malaysia as to why they chose to defy the court order," Amnesty's Malaysia director Katrina Maliamauv tells reporters. The court has reportedly extended the stay order barring 114 remaining detainees from being deported for the time being.

12:53 p.m. Myanmar's foreign minister arrives in Thailand for the junta's first diplomatic talks since the military seized power in a coup, Reuters reports.

9:30 a.m. Indonesia's Foreign Ministry issues a statement saying Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi will not travel to Myanmar to hold talks with Myanmar's military leaders. "Been having rounds of phone communications with several ASEAN FM colleagues for the last few days, inc. FM Philippines, Vietnam, Brunei Darussalam, Malaysia, Singapore, Cambodia and Laos on developments in #ASEAN," Marsudi said in a tweet.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Menlu_RI/status/1364411203842236421?s=20

8:00 a.m. Protesters gather in Yangon, the 19th day since large-scale street demonstrations started on Feb. 6. Ethnic minority groups, as well as youth, are out in the streets in various parts of the city, including Hledan district in the heart of the second-largest city in the country.

3:35 a.m. Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne says she has discussed the situation in Myanmar with Philippine counterpart Teodoro Locsin.

Tuesday, Feb. 23

11:30 p.m. Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi is set to visit Myanmar on Thursday for what appears to be the first in-person meeting between the new military government and a Southeast Asian official, Reuters reports, citing a leaked government document.

Reuters says a Myanmar official confirmed that the Ministry of Transport letter was authentic.

Protesters drum their opposition to the coup during a demonstration in Yangon on Feb. 23. © AP

Separately, Indonesia's foreign ministry earlier denied a protest-inducing report that was planning to hold Myanmar's military junta to its promise of new elections. The junta claims last November's election results were ridden with voter fraud.

9:15 p.m. Some scenes from today's protest outside the Indonesian Embassy in Bangkok.

© Reuters

© Reuters

© Reuters

8:40 p.m. Even as street protests continue, some major supermarkets and shopping centers have reopened, as have garment factories.

"I have to earn a living, so I can't take part in protests every day, but we closed yesterday," a restaurant owner says, referring to Monday's general strike.

Government offices and banks remain in effect closed as their workers take part in the civil disobedience movement.

Meanwhile, military leader Gen. Min Aung Hlaing was quoted in state media as telling his ruling council to "put its energy into reviving the country's ailing economy."

5:00 p.m. Malaysia's immigration department says it has carried out a repatriation program involving 1,086 Myanmar nationals, despite an earlier court order to stay the deportation. Department Director-General Khairul Dzaimee Daud said in a statement the people were sent back on three Myanmar navy ships and did not include ethnic Rohingya refugees or asylum-seekers.

2:30 p.m. Members of the National League for Democracy, Aung San Suu Kyi's party, say that their complaint to the police about a Feb. 9 raid on their headquarters was not taken seriously.

They say police have "accepted" their complaint, but not acted on it. As such, the NLD will bring the case to "a higher level of police authority," they say.

2:21 p.m. The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven rich countries say the use of violence against people protesting against the coup in Myanmar is unacceptable and perpetrators must be held to account.

Police officers advance toward protesters in Yangon on Monday, when a massive crowd took to the streets to protest against the military coup and demanded the release of State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, whom Myanmar's military detained on Feb. 1. © Getty Images

"We condemn the intimidation and oppression of those opposing the coup. ... We remain united in condemning the coup in Myanmar," the foreign ministers say in a joint statement, adding, "We call again for the immediate and unconditional release of those detained arbitrarily, including State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint."

1:40 p.m. A Malaysian court allows a temporary stay of deportation of 1,200 Myanmar nationals scheduled to be sent back to their strife-torn homeland, after rights groups petitioned, saying deportation could endanger their lives.

1:00 p.m. A sign at a shop selling phones in Yangon reads, "We won't sell products to people who do not participate in CDM [the Civil Disobedience Movement]."

According to the store manager, this shop was kept closed on Monday. "All shops in downtown closed, and we are also one of them," he said, explaining the reason for the shop's closure was "to allow the employees to do what they wanted yesterday," indicating the shop encouraged its staffers to join the protests.

A sign at a shop selling phones in Yangon reads, "We won't sell products to people who do not participate in CDM [the Civil Disobedience Movement]."

12:00 p.m. Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi says Myanmar's transition to democracy after this month's coup should follow the wishes of its people. "The inclusive democratic transition should be pursued according to the wishes of the Myanmar people. Any way forward is the means to this end," Retno said in a message sent to Reuters by her office.

11:30 a.m. Groups gather in front of the Indonesian Embassy in Yangon to protest against Indonesia's plan for new elections. On Monday, Reuters reported that Indonesia is pushing for the Association of the Southeast Asian Nations to agree on an action plan over the coup that would hold the junta to its promise of conducting elections, with monitors to ensure they are fair and inclusive, but not seek the immediate release of Aung San Suu Kyi.

Protesters gather near the Indonesian Embassy in Yangon on Tuesday. (Photo by Yan Naing Aung)

Lei Wah, a 29-year-old office staffer who came to the embassy to protest, said: "I'm upset with the plan. We don't need to redo the election. If we hold one, it means we agree with the junta. The election was already held in November, and we accepted it."

10:30 a.m. Witnesses say the crowd at Sule Pagoda Road, the main street in downtown Yangon, is smaller than yesterday. Factories and shops have reopened after a general strike the day before.

A 32-year-old man working at a bag factory who was protesting said: "Me and the generation older than me suffered under the previous military rule -- the education was very bad, and we were always afraid of the police. I don't want that to happen again."

9:00 a.m. Protesters start to gather in the Hledan district of central Yangon, marking the 18th day since large-scale street demonstrations started on Feb. 6. Police block the road near the U.S. Embassy, where crowds have called for Washington to put more pressure on the junta.

People gather to protest the coup in a commercial district of Yangon on Tuesday.

8:00 a.m. The U.S. Treasury Department announces additional sanctions on two military officials who are members of the State Administration Council. A department statement says the sanctions are "in response to the Burmese security forces' killing of peaceful protesters."

2:00 a.m. Local media report that around 10 p.m. on Monday night, security forces searched the house of a teacher who had joined the civil disobedience movement in downtown Yangon. The security forces reportedly left after finding she was not there. Talk of night arrests has been circulating among protesters since the coup.

1:20 a.m. The European Union is ready "ready to adopt restrictive measures" targeting leaders of the Myanmar coup, the Council of the EU said in a statement.

"At the same time, the EU will continue reviewing all its policy tools as the situation evolves, including its policy on development cooperation and its trade preferences," the statement says.

EU nation foreign ministers meeting today have decided on a "set of targeted" measures in response to the coup, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell tells reporters, but he stopped short of endorsing a cancellation of the preferential tariff treatment that has benefited manufacturers in low-cost Myanmar.

Monday, Feb. 22

11:00 p.m. Britain's minister for Asia has summoned Myanmar's ambassador to the U.K. for a second time this month and condemned the military's actions against demonstrators.

Nigel Adams tells Kyaw Zwar Minn "the use of violence and force against protesters, which has already led to death and serious injury, was completely reprehensible and must stop," according to a statement by a Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office spokesperson.

This marks the latest instance of British pressure on the Myanmar military for its Feb. 1 coup and subsequent crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrations.

Adams said the U.K. will "maintain the international spotlight on human rights violations and use all diplomatic levers available," according to the spokesperson.

Demonstrators hold placards as they take part in a protest against the military coup in Yangon on Feb. 22. (Photo by Yan Naing Aung)

10:30 p.m. "The military must step aside," Foreign Minister Dominic Raab tells the Human Rights Council. "Civilian leaders must be released. And the democratic wishes of the people of Myanmar must be respected."

Raab says the U.K. will co-sponsor a resolution to renew mandate of the U.N. special rapporteur on Myanmar.

Speaking at the same council session, Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein does not mention the deportation issue but says his country will "continue robust advocacy for the rights of peoples who have long been subjected to human rights abuses, such as the Rohingyas."

9:10 p.m. The Malaysian arms of human rights groups Amnesty International and Asylum Access have filed a judicial review in the Kuala Lumpur High Court to block plans to deport 1,2000 back to Myanmar in cooperation with the Myanmar military.

"This effort to halt the deportation is based on information from refugee groups evidently indicating that asylum-seekers and refugees are among the individuals being sent to Myanmar," said Katrina Jorene Maliamauv, executive director of Amnesty International Malaysia, in a joint statement. "There are also reports that those due to be deported include children in detention with at least one parent still in Malaysia. Separating children from their parents is an extremely inhuman practice that places these minors at grave risk and goes against the best interest of the child."

"We believe the three UNHCR document holders have a legitimate expectation that they would not be sent to Myanmar, and deporting them would be in violation of their rights and in clear breach of the non-refoulement principle that the Malaysian government is bound by," added Tham Hui Ying, executive director of Asylum Access Malaysia.

Malaysia has given assurances that it will not deport members of the Rohingya Muslim minority or refugees registered with the UNHCR.

3:21 p.m. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls on Myanmar's military to halt repression and release hundreds of people detained since the coup on Feb. 1, Reuters reports.

"We see the undermining of democracy, the use of brutal force, arbitrary arrests, repression in all its manifestations," he says Monday while addressing the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva. "Restrictions of civic space. Attacks on civil society. Serious violations against minorities with no accountability, including what has rightly been called ethnic cleansing of the Rohingya population. The list goes on."

"Today, I call on the Myanmar military to stop the repression immediately. Release the prisoners. End the violence. Respect human rights and the will of the people expressed in recent elections," he says.

3:20 p.m. The European Union is considering imposing sanctions on Myanmar as a last resort following the coup and crackdown on protesters, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas tells reporters ahead of a meeting with his EU counterparts Monday morning.

"We are not prepared to stand by and watch," Maas says upon his arrival in Brussels. "We will use all diplomatic channels to push for a de-escalation in Myanmar but at the same time, as a last resort, prepare sanctions on the military regime in Myanmar."

Anti-coup protesters in Myanmar pack the streets as they gather near Mandalay Railway Station on Feb. 22. © AP

1:30 p.m. More people join the demonstrations in Yangon. "We are not afraid of the armed forces at all, but we have no weapons," says a salesperson on Sule Pagoda Road. "We are protesting here peacefully, and they cannot shoot us. I am excited -- today's protest is the biggest I have seen in my entire life."

Outside Sakura Tower, protesters experience both excitement and concern. "We must be involved, but we are also fearful," says a 27-year-old civil engineer. "I don't think they will shoot because of all the media, international organizations and embassies watching the situation."

"We have some fear, but we are fighting dictatorship," a 22-year-old university student says at a sit-in protest outside Sakura Tower. "We will fight for democracy in our country until we achieve it. We are very excited that our generation is fighting for justice."

"We are now guarding the students' rally, for their safety. We don't want any harm done to them -- lives matter," says Linn Mg Mg Swe, a 25-year-old student and biker. "Generations are different. I think 22222 is better than the 8888 uprising as we have better strategies. We will win this revolution."

Mon Mon, 35, is another among the protesters. "In 1988, I was just 3 years old," she says. "I experienced the Saffron Revolution, but I didn't participate because it didn't interest me. But now I'm out on the streets because I can't accept this kind of injustice and unfairness in our country. For now, I feel like I'm dutiful to my country because of taking part in this protest. If I was not in here, I would be feeling guilty."

People take to the street in Yangon in response to the killings in Mandalay during the weekend.

8:00 a.m. A massive demonstration against the military coup begins. General strikes have been called via social networking services. Large supermarkets and factories are temporarily closed. The gathering is expected to be one of the largest demonstrations since the coup.

In Yangon, crowds gather on the main street in the center of the city to complain about the tyranny of the military. Although the authorities have banned groups of more than five people, many citizens have ignored the order and are taking part in the demonstration. "The police are scary, but we are doing this to restore a democratic system," a 25-year-old man says in front of the United Nations office.

The military deploys riot police in front of U.S. and Chinese embassies and U.N. offices, where many demonstrators have gathered, and block roads around the area.

On Saturday, security forces opened fire on a protest in Mandalay, the second-largest city in the country. Two demonstrators were killed when police and soldiers fired into a crowd to disperse protesters, sparking even higher tensions.

Activists called for a major protest on Monday to mourn the dead, dubbing it "22222" after the date, Feb. 22. The number is an allusion to 8888 -- Aug. 8, 1988 -- the date a pro-democracy uprising kicked off nearly 33 years ago, which ended up a bloodbath.

People gather near the United Nations office in Yangon on Feb. 22.

1:50 a.m. The European Union's Foreign Affairs Council, made up of member states' foreign ministers, is scheduled to meet on Monday. The situation in Myanmar will likely be on the agenda. A key question is to what extent ministers will discuss proposals for sanctions, including the possibility of reviewing preferential tariff treatment for Myanmar.

These preferences, introduced after the country's shift to civilian rule in the early 2010s, have fueled the growth of Myanmar's garment and apparel exports. Monday's meeting is likely to coincide with more large-scale protests in Myanmar.

Sunday, Feb. 21

11:30 p.m. Some scenes from Yangon, where protesters held a candlelight vigil against the coup.

11:00 p.m. The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners reports that 640 people in Myanmar have been arrested, charged or sentenced since the Feb. 1 coup.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/aapp_burma/status/1363520199002001409

1:30 p.m. City Mart, a leading supermarket chain, announces its stores will be closed on Monday and reopen on Tuesday.

1:00 p.m. The funeral of Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, the young woman shot in the head by police, ends in Naypyitaw, the capital.

12:00 p.m. Activists call for a major protest on Monday to mourn the dead. They dub it 22222 based on the date, Feb. 22. The number is an allusion to 8888 -- Aug. 8, 1988 -- the date a six-week mass pro-democracy uprising kicked off nearly 33 years ago.

9:40 a.m. Police have arrested Lu Min, a famous actor wanted for supporting opposition to a Feb. 1 coup, his wife announces. The army said on Wednesday the celebrity was wanted under an anti-incitement law for encouraging civil servants to join protests. The charges can carry a two-year prison sentence. His wife, Khin Sabai Oo, said in a video posted on his Facebook page that police had come to their home in Yangon and taken him away.

9:34 a.m. Facebook removes military's main page under its policy of prohibiting the incitement of violence, the company said. "In line with our global policies, we've removed the Tatmadaw True News Information Team Page from Facebook for repeated violations of our Community Standards prohibiting incitement of violence and coordinating harm," a Facebook representative said in a statement. The Myanmar military is known as the Tatmadaw.

9:30 a.m. Medical staff prepare for emergencies in Yangon. One says: "We are here to save the lives of people."

5:32 a.m. The United States is "deeply concerned" by reports that Myanmar security forces have fired on protesters and continue to detain and harass demonstrators and others, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said in tweet.

"We stand with the people of Burma," Price tweeted. Myanmar is also known as Burma.

Saturday, Feb. 20

11:55 p.m. The U.K. will consider further action against those involved in violence in Myanmar against people protesting the coup, Foreign Minister Dominic Raab says, after two people were killed when police and soldiers fired to disperse protests.

"The shooting of peaceful protesters in Myanmar is beyond the pale. We will consider further action, with our international partners, against those crushing democracy & choking dissent," Raab says in a tweet.

Britain imposed sanctions on three Myanmar generals on Thursday, accusing them of serious human rights violations following the coup.

8:48 p.m. Singapore expresses its dismay at reports of civilian casualties following the use of lethal force by security forces against demonstrators.

"The use of lethal weapons against unarmed civilians is inexcusable," the Foreign Ministry says in a statement. Two people were killed in Myanmar's second city Mandalay when police fired to disperse people protesting against the Feb. 1 military coup there, the bloodiest day in more than two weeks of demonstrations.

Singapore has been the largest source of foreign investment into Myanmar in recent years. "We strongly urge the security forces to exercise utmost restraint to avoid further injuries and loss of lives, and take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation and restore calm," Singapore's Foreign Ministry says.

6:35 p.m. Two people were killed in Myanmar's second city Mandalay when police fired to disperse protesters. "Twenty people were injured and two are dead," says Ko Aung, a leader of the Parahita Darhi volunteer emergency service agency in the city.

A volunteer doctor confirms there had been two deaths: "One shot in the head died at the spot. Another one died later with a bullet wound to the chest."

3:00 p.m. The older sister of Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, the 20-year-old woman who was killed during the protests, says her funeral will be held on Sunday in the capital, Naypyitaw. "I really want the international community to help our country, rather than just watching, she said.

12:00 p.m. Protesters gather outside the Chinese Embassy in Yangon for a moment of silence to mourn a 20-year-old protester who was killed during demonstrations on Friday. "She was young and had a lot of opportunities, but now everything had been destroyed. The military is just [staying power with] weapons, and it keeps threatening us," said one male protester.

11:35 p.m. Railway staff march in Yangon and show support for the civil disobedience campaign in Myanmar.

11:00 a.m. Ethnic groups protest in a show of opposition to the coup that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi, despite some misgivings about her commitment to their aspirations for autonomy, community representatives said. "We can't form a federal country under dictatorship. We can't accept the junta," Ke Jung, a youth leader from the Naga minority told Reuters.

3:20 a.m. U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price offers condolences on the death of a protester in Myanmar "We are saddened to see media reports that a protester shot by police in Naypyidaw on February 9 has died, marking the first reported death ... as a result of security forces response to the protests," Price said.

"We applaud yesterday's announcement of sanctions by the United Kingdom and Canada against the Burmese military leaders responsible for the coup," Price also says, adding that Secretary of State Antony Blinken had discussed with Australian, Indian and Japanese counterparts "the urgent need to restore the democratically elected government in Burma."

