Myanmar coup latest: Protesters ask ASEAN not to meet junta chief

YANGON/BANGKOK -- Myanmar's military on Feb. 1 detained State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint in the country's first coup since 1988, bringing an end to a decade of civilian rule.

The Suu Kyi-led National League for Democracy had won a landslide in a general election in November. But the military has claimed the election was marred by fraud.

Monday, April 19

7:30 a.m. Japan's embassy in Myanmar confirms with local police that journalist Yuki Kitazumi was detained around 7:50 p.m. on Sunday at his home and transferred to Insein Prison, on the outskirts of Yangon. The prison is known for holding political prisoners.

Sunday, April 18

10:00 p.m. Japanese freelance journalist Yuki Kitazumi was detained in the night by security forces in Myanmar's largest city, Yangon, local media report. By Sunday, 737 people had been killed since the military coup on Feb. 1, and 3,229 detained, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

11:00 a.m. Myanmar citizens launch #ASEANrejectSAC, a "trending party" on Twitter, to push ASEAN to disinvite Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, the junta's commander in chief, to the bloc's summit now scheduled for Saturday in Jakarta.

Saturday, April 17

1:33 p.m. A spokesperson for Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs local media that a long-awaited ASEAN emergency summit is nearly set for April 24 in Jakarta, with the Myanmar junta's commander in chief ready to attend.

Myanmar Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, the head of the junta, is said to have confirmed his attendance at an ASEAN summit planned for April 24 in Jakarta. © Reuters

"I can confirm that Brunei Chair has proposed the date April 24," the spokesperson says in a message, referring to this year's ASEAN chair country. The official goes on to say that the venue will be the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta, and that "several leaders have confirmed their attendance including Myanmar's MAH" -- understood to be shorthand for Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing.

"Some leaders have yet to [be] confirmed."

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen also said on Friday that he would attend the summit on April 24 without providing details.

1:00 p.m. U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, whose bilateral summit has mostly drawn attention for their remarks on Taiwan and China's reaction, also touched on the crisis in Myanmar.

"We firmly condemn violence committed by the Myanmar military and police against civilians, and commit to continue taking action to press for the immediate cessation of violence, the release of those who are detained, and a swift return to democracy," reads the joint statement issued by the White House after the leaders' meeting in Washington on Friday.

7:00 a.m. Several countries are said to be preparing to officially recognize Myanmar's National Unity Government as the legitimate leaders of the country, local media outlet Myanmar Now reports, citing a minister from the newly formed shadow cabinet.

"They include some Western countries as well as a member country of the Arab world that experienced the Arab Spring, which we respected and envy very much," the minister said in an online news conference on Friday.

6:00 a.m. An explosion is heard from the direction of the Hledan district of Yangon at around 7:30 p.m. The exact location of the blast is unknown, but it is said to be at a police station near Grand Hantha International Hospital. According to information observed on Twitter accounts, loud explosions were heard at seven locations in Yangon.

3:30 a.m. Twan Mrat Naing, the chief of Arakan Army, an ethnic rebel group that operates in the western Rakhine State, tweets from an account believed to be the one he is using: "They offered us with respect. We didn't join as we have our own stands. They're not to be blamed." It apparently refers to the Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH) which announced a list of members of their National Unity Government on Friday.

2:45 a.m. Southeast Asian countries are considering a proposal for a humanitarian aid mission to Myanmar, Reuters reports, citing diplomats familiar with the matter.

Diplomats also said Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing may attend a proposed ASEAN summit this month, Reuters reports.

Friday, April 16

7:30 p.m. Loud clapping can be heard in Yangon as residents welcome the formation of the National Unity Government, which aims to oust the junta.

6:40 p.m. Dr. Sasa, the new National Unity Government's spokesman and minister of international cooperation, has released a rousing statement laying out the entity's aims -- the ultimate one being to end suffering "at the hands of a criminal, ruthless military junta."

The message emphasizes ethnic diversity and says the unity government led by Aung San Suu Kyi represents "the hopes and dreams, and the courage and commitment, of all the people of Myanmar."

Sasa, who goes by one name, says the anti-junta group will "continue to work on bringing all ethnic nationalities into our National Unity Government" and vows to "deliver justice for our Rohingya brothers, sisters and for all."

He also says the unity government will be seeking global recognition "as the truly legitimate government of the people of Myanmar."

1:40 p.m. The Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH), a group made up of elected lawmakers mainly from the ousted National League for Democracy government, announces members of their "National Unity Government." The list includes deposed lawmakers, members of ethnic groups and leaders of anti-coup protesters.

Atop the list shared by the CRPH -- the parallel parliament recognized by the Myanmar public -- on its Facebook account are detained democratic leaders Aung San Suu Kyi and Win Myint. They are named state counselor and president, respectively, retaining the titles they held before the military coup on Feb. 1.

In addition, Dr. Sasa, the special envoy of the CRPH, is also included in the list as a union minister in charge of the Ministry of International Cooperation.

