Myanmar forex hits record low as economy fails to normalize

BANGKOK -- Myanmar's foreign exchange hit a record low of 1,660 kyat on the dollar on Monday, according to state media. Despite continuous efforts by the junta, the currency has lost 20% of its value since a military coup on Feb. 1.

The previous record low was 1,650 kyat on the dollar in September 2018.

The drop results from growing distrust in the national currency that has prompted many to turn to money changers in search of hard currencies.

A money changer in Yangon told Nikkei Asia: "Demand for cash dollars is increasing day by day, and my dollar inventory is about to run out."

The exchange rate continue to spiral on on Monday, going below 1,685 kyat in the open market -- lower than reported by state media. That led some money exchangers in Yangon to shut up business earlier than usual.

"Today, the exchange rate is unstable, and the owner instructed us not to carry on operating," a staffer at a money exchange in downtown Yangon told Nikkei.

"People are taking out deposits and replacing them with dollars and gold in order to try and protect their assets," an employee of a foreign bank told Nikkei.

Commercial banks have been trying hard to prevent the outflow of deposits by tightening restrictions on ATM withdrawals. People have been waiting in long queues for hours every day to take out their money.

The Central Bank of Myanmar intervened twice in the forex market in late April by selling $12 million to support the kyat. The market price temporarily improved and then eroded on both occasions. .

The central bank has been trying to help banks maintain deposit levels. Since May 3, people have been allowed to open new bank accounts from which they can apparently draw cash without difficulty.

Myanmar is reliant on imports for many processed foods and industrial products, and the weakening kyat is driving up prices. The cost of regular gasoline has risen over than 30% in the past three months.