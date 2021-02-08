ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Myanmar Coup

Myanmar general says junta different from past military governments

In first address, Min Aung Hlaing tells public to prioritize facts over feelings

Myanmar's junta leader Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing addresses the nation on Monday.   © Reuters
| Myanmar

Myanmar's junta leader on Monday called on the public to prioritize facts and not feelings, and said an election would be held and power handed to the winning party, in a rare national address, as anti-coup protests took place nationwide.

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, in his first address since a coup a week ago, said the junta was different to previous military governments. Suitable ministers were selected, he said, adding foreign policy would remain unchanged and countries would be encouraged to invest in Myanmar.

He reiterated there were irregularities in last year's election that were ignored and said no organization was above the law. He made no mention of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

(Reuters)

