ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Myanmar Coup

Myanmar lawmaker: Suu Kyi under house arrest in capital after coup

President Win also detained at home; lawmakers kept at government quarters

Myanmar's National League for Democracy party leader Aung San Suu Kyi in 2015. Suu Kyi is once again under house arrest, according to a lawmaker on Tuesday.   © Reuters
YUICHI NITTA, Nikkei staff writer | Myanmar

YANGON -- Myanmar's State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi is under house arrest in the capital Naypyitaw, Nikkei has learned, after the military seized control in a coup on Monday.

A member of the lower house from the National League for Democracy told Nikkei on the phone that Suu Kyi was "detained by the military and then moved to her home," adding that President Win Myint is also under house arrest.

The source represents a district in central Myanmar and was staying at government quarters in Naypyitaw with other lawmakers ahead of the convening of parliament on Monday for the first day.

After the military seized control, government quarters were surrounded by soldiers and lawmakers were not allowed to leave. Members of other political parties are also in the same situation, the lawmaker said.

The military does not accept the results of the November election, which was won in a landslide by NLD. The military has alleged fraud in the election.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more