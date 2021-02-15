Myanmar protestors call on central bankers to boycott junta

BANGKOK -- Protestors against the military coup Myanmar continued to march on the streets of the country on Monday for the tenth day, while the army deployed armored vehicles and soldiers in major cities to tighten the junta's grip on power. Protestors also gathered around the central bank, asking people to join a boycott of the military leadership.

While tensions rise, the lawyer of the ousted de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi said she would remain in detention at least until Wednesday.

The junta seems to have searched the headquarters of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party on Monday. In the afternoon, police barricaded the surrounding roads of the building; two military trucks and soldiers were also spotted there.

In Yangon, the 77th light infantry division had also been deployed, a section of the army known to the public for its brutality in the fighting against local ethnic groups. According to Reuters, the unit was also deployed in the crackdown against a pro-democracy movement in 2007.

Protesters gathered in numerous places in the largest city, Yangon. In front of the central bank, participants called for bank employees to join the Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM). Many people who work for private banks have already joined the boycott, forcing branch operations to halt.

Also, protesters called on the soldiers on the streets to join the demonstrations. Across Myanmar, many civil servants and doctors of public hospitals have already joined the boycott and stopped work. In response, on Saturday, the military ordered civil servants to return to work.

In the capital Naypyitaw and other major cities, the military on Monday deployed military vehicles and soldiers on the major roads and to government facilities. The military announced Sunday night that "the army, police and fire departments will work together to assume responsibility for maintaining security." The military seems to be planning to shift the responsibility of maintaining public order away from the police and into their own hands.

According to Reuters, police in Naypyitaw have so far detained about 20 high-school students who were protesting. The junta announced on Saturday night that the authorities could arrest citizens without the approval of a court.

Meanwhile, Suu Kyi's lawyer told reporters in Naypyitaw on Monday that he had been informed by a judge that her detention was currently due to last until Feb. 17. Suu Kyi is being prosecuted on charges of illegally importing walkie-talkies. The NLD had previously explained that her detention was until Feb. 15.

On Sunday, police issued a list of seven wanted people who had supported the civil disobedience movement, including Min Ko Naing, a prominent activist who was one of the key figures in the 1988 democracy movement.

The junta appears to be determined to crush the demonstrations. In the northern city of Myitkyina, security forces used water trucks and tear gas to remove demonstrators on Sunday. Also, a video posted on social media showed citizens fleeing following sounds of gunfire.

The army shut down the internet throughout the country from 1:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. on Monday.

Foreign embassies in Myanmar, including those of the U.S. and European Union member states, issued a joint statement on Sunday saying they "unequivocally condemn the detention of political leaders, social activists and civil servants" and called for an end to violence against protesters.