Suu Kyi's NLD party under threat to be disbanded

BANGKOK -- The Myanmar junta's election chief suggested Friday that Aung San Suu Kyi's political party, which held power prior to the February coup, may be dissolved.

"What should we do with the NLD?" asked Thein Soe, the military-appointed chairman of the Union Election Commission, at a meeting with parties other than ousted civilian leader Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy, according to a participant.

"Do we dissolve the party, or do we indict people for treason?" he said. "We need to consider these things."

Thein Soe accused the NLD of "plotting" to commit illegal acts in last November's general election. He urged the parties to submit evidence and written testimony on any election tampering by the NLD.

This marked the Union Election Commission's second meeting with political parties since the military's Feb. 1 takeover. The junta promises to hold elections on an unspecified future date.

Union Election Commission Chairman Thein Soe stands at a meeting with political party representatives on May 21. © AP

In a May 15 news conference, the commission had said Friday's meeting would discuss issues including the adoption of proportional representation.

The NLD had taken power after winning the 2015 election and scored an even bigger landslide last November, capturing more than 80% of the elected seats in both chambers of the national parliament.

But military leaders accused the NLD government of massive vote-rigging, citing voter list irregularities. The claims were cited as the reason for February's coup. Suu Kyi, who as state counselor served as Myanmar's de facto civilian leader, has been put on trial for multiple criminal charges.

Former NLD lawmakers have created the Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw, which in April announced the formation of the National Unity Government. The junta has declared both the committee and this shadow government to be terrorist groups.