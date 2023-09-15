ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Myanmar Crisis

6 ASEAN air force chiefs attend conference hosted by Myanmar

Indonesia, Malaysia and others skip meeting amid criticism of airstrikes

Air force commanders from six ASEAN countries at an annual conference on Sept. 13 in Naypyitaw. (Handout photo from Myanmar Military Information Team)
Nikkei staff writers | Myanmar

BANGKOK -- Air force chiefs from six of the 10 ASEAN members met in Naypyitaw for an annual conference chaired this year by military-ruled Myanmar, even amid widespread condemnation of Myanmar's airstrikes against pro-democracy forces.

Commanders from Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam and Brunei attended Wednesday's meeting in Naypyitaw, according to state-run Myanmar media. The Singaporean and Philippine air force leaders only sent video messages, while Indonesia and Malaysia apparently chose not to participate at all.

