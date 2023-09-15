6 ASEAN air force chiefs attend conference hosted by Myanmar

BANGKOK -- Air force chiefs from six of the 10 ASEAN members met in Naypyitaw for an annual conference chaired this year by military-ruled Myanmar, even amid widespread condemnation of Myanmar's airstrikes against pro-democracy forces.

Commanders from Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam and Brunei attended Wednesday's meeting in Naypyitaw, according to state-run Myanmar media. The Singaporean and Philippine air force leaders only sent video messages, while Indonesia and Malaysia apparently chose not to participate at all.