ASEAN picks Brunei diplomat for special envoy to Myanmar

SINGAPORE -- The Association of Southeast Asian Nations has appointed Brunei's second foreign minister, Erywan Yusof, as a special envoy to crisis-wracked Myanmar.

Yusof will be tasked with mediating the political unrest that has gripped the country since the military seized power six months ago. A source in Myanmar's armed forces told Nikkei Asia that Myanmar has "accepted" the selection.

In a joint communique released Wednesday, following an ASEAN foreign ministers meeting held two days earlier, the 10-member bloc said it “welcomed the appointment by the ASEAN Chair for the Minister of Foreign Affairs II of Brunei Darussalam to be the Special Envoy."

His work in Myanmar will include “building trust and confidence with full access to all parties concerned and providing a clear timeline on the implementation of the five-point consensus,” the communique said, referring to the broad agreement reached at an ASEAN leaders summit in Jakarta on April 24.

The source in Myanmar's military, speaking on condition of anonymity, added, "I cannot say when the envoy would visit Myanmar so far."

In Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah doubles as the foreign minister, and Yusof is the second foreign minister who normally attends ASEAN ministers meetings. As Brunei is this year's ASEAN chair, Yusof took part in Monday's meeting.

Myanmar came under military rule on Feb. 1, when the army led by Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing overthrew the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

The five-point consensus reached three months later called for constructive dialogue among all parties to seek a peaceful solution, the appointment of a special envoy to facilitate mediation, and other measures.

But progress has been slow, as the Myanmar regime showed a reluctance to implement the consensus. Some members of ASEAN, including Indonesia and Singapore, have urged the bloc to expedite the process.

The appointment of the envoy topped the agenda during Monday’s discussion, held only a day after Ming Aung Hlaing named himself prime minister while reiterating a pledge to hold elections by 2023.

According to the joint communique, the members expressed “concern” over the situation in the country. Some called for the release of political detainees, including foreign nationals.