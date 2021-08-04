ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Myanmar Crisis

ASEAN picks Brunei diplomat for special envoy to Myanmar

Second Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof to mediate between 'all parties'

Brunei's Second Minister of Foreign Affairs Erywan Yusof, pictured speaking at the United Nations, will serve as ASEAN's special envoy to Myanmar.   © Reuters
KENTARO IWAMOTO, Nikkei staff writer | Myanmar

SINGAPORE -- The Association of Southeast Asian Nations has appointed Brunei's second foreign minister, Erywan Yusof, as a special envoy to crisis-wracked Myanmar.

Yusof will be tasked with mediating the political unrest that has gripped the country since the military seized power six months ago. A source in Myanmar's armed forces told Nikkei Asia that Myanmar has "accepted" the selection.

In a joint communique released Wednesday, following an ASEAN foreign ministers meeting held two days earlier, the 10-member bloc said it “welcomed the appointment by the ASEAN Chair for the Minister of Foreign Affairs II of Brunei Darussalam to be the Special Envoy."  

His work in Myanmar will include “building trust and confidence with full access to all parties concerned and providing a clear timeline on the implementation of the five-point consensus,” the communique said, referring to the broad agreement reached at an ASEAN leaders summit in Jakarta on April 24.

The source in Myanmar's military, speaking on condition of anonymity, added, "I cannot say when the envoy would visit Myanmar so far."

In Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah doubles as the foreign minister, and Yusof is the second foreign minister who normally attends ASEAN ministers meetings. As Brunei is this year's ASEAN chair, Yusof took part in Monday's meeting.

Myanmar came under military rule on Feb. 1, when the army led by Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing overthrew the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

The five-point consensus reached three months later called for constructive dialogue among all parties to seek a peaceful solution, the appointment of a special envoy to facilitate mediation, and other measures.

But progress has been slow, as the Myanmar regime showed a reluctance to implement the consensus. Some members of ASEAN, including Indonesia and Singapore, have urged the bloc to expedite the process.

The appointment of the envoy topped the agenda during Monday’s discussion, held only a day after Ming Aung Hlaing named himself prime minister while reiterating a pledge to hold elections by 2023.

According to the joint communique, the members expressed “concern” over the situation in the country. Some called for the release of political detainees, including foreign nationals.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more